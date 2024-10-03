UK Hazardous Goods Logistics Market, Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts 2024-2032: Market Set to Reach US$ 4.17 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 2.67%

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Hazardous Goods Logistics Market, By Service Type, By Goods Type, By Location, By Industry: By Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2024-2032." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Hazardous Goods Logistics Market is a critical sector within the logistics industry, focusing on the safe and compliant transport and management of hazardous materials. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, flammable substances, and toxic agents, which require specialized handling, storage, and transportation procedures to ensure safety and regulatory compliance. The growing complexity of global supply chains heightened regulatory requirements, and increased awareness of environmental and safety standards are driving significant growth in this sector.







As the UK continues to bolster its commitment to stringent safety protocols and environmental protection, the demand for advanced logistics solutions tailored for hazardous goods is rising. Companies are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art technologies and infrastructure to manage these high-risk materials effectively. This includes the development of specialized vehicles, secure storage facilities, and real-time tracking systems.

Additionally, the market is experiencing heightened focus on regulatory compliance, with firms striving to meet evolving legal standards and ensure the safe handling of hazardous materials throughout the supply chain. This dynamic environment highlights the crucial role of hazardous goods logistics in supporting industrial operations while safeguarding public health and the environment.



Growth Influencers:



The UK hazardous goods logistics market is expanding significantly due to the rising volumes of hazardous waste from various sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, and construction. In 2020, the UK Environment Agency reported approximately 4.4 million tonnes of hazardous waste, creating a pressing need for specialized logistics services to ensure safe transport and adherence to stringent regulations. Key regulations like the Hazardous Waste Regulations 2005 and the EU's Waste Framework Directive mandate rigorous standards for labeling, documentation, and vehicle certification. The healthcare sector, a major contributor with over 590,000 tonnes of waste in 2019, 20% of which is hazardous, requires specialized handling for clinical waste.

Additionally, the surge in electronic waste, reaching 1.6 million tonnes in 2020, demands careful management due to hazardous substances like lead and mercury. Increasing regulatory stringency, including the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, COSHH Regulations, and European standards such as ADR and IMDG Code, drives the need for compliant and well-equipped logistics solutions. Companies like Wincanton and DHL Supply Chain are investing heavily in infrastructure and training to meet these demands.

In 2023, the transportation segment led the UK hazardous goods logistics market with a 38.56% share. This leadership is attributed to the necessity for specialized vehicles and strict adherence to safety regulations, such as the ADR (European Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road). Industries like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas heavily depend on these transportation services for the secure handling of hazardous materials. For example, the UK chemical industry relies on dependable logistics to export dangerous goods to European markets, underscoring the crucial role of transportation in maintaining safety and compliance with regulatory standards. The Value-Added Services (VAS) segment is also expanding rapidly, with a 3.69% CAGR in 2023, driven by increased demand for specialized packaging, real-time tracking, and regulatory compliance support.



The flammable goods segment held the largest market share in the UK hazardous goods logistics market at 36.43% in 2023. This dominance is due to the high demand for transporting chemicals, petroleum products, and other flammable materials. Stringent safety regulations from the UK and the EU necessitate specialized vehicles, packaging, and handling practices to ensure safe transportation. For instance, petroleum and gas products are transported across the UK, requiring specialized logistics to manage associated risks. Companies like DHL and Wincanton have invested in fleets for the safe transport of hazardous and flammable goods, adhering to the Carriage of Dangerous Goods and Use of Transportable Pressure Equipment Regulations (CDG). The segment is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR due to ongoing reliance on chemicals and fuels.



In 2023, the domestic segment of the UK hazardous goods logistics market dominated with a 60.78% share. This reflects strong domestic demand for handling and transporting hazardous materials, driven by stringent regulations and the presence of key industries like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. Major UK pharmaceutical companies, such as GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, require specialized logistics for transporting hazardous chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Conversely, the international segment showed the highest CAGR of 3.01%, fueled by rising global trade and UK-based companies expanding abroad. For example, UK chemical manufacturers like Croda International are increasingly exporting globally, necessitating compliance with international regulations. The UK's role as a global trade hub has boosted international hazardous goods logistics, with ports like Southampton and Felixstowe handling increased activity.



The oil and gas segment commanded the largest share of the UK hazardous goods logistics market at 25.52% in 2023. This is due to the substantial movement of chemicals, fuels, and other hazardous materials essential to the energy sector. The UK's extensive network of oil refineries and offshore drilling operations, such as those in the North Sea, requires specialized logistics services for transporting these substances safely. Alongside this, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is also rapidly growing, with a 4.28% CAGR. This growth is driven by the increased demand for the safe transport of medical products, including vaccines, drugs, and chemicals. The UK's hazardous goods logistics industry benefits from advanced technology and infrastructure, supporting both the oil and gas and pharmaceutical sectors in managing complex hazardous materials.



Competitive Landscape:



The UK Hazardous Goods Logistics market is characterized by a vigorous competitive landscape, with prominent entities Grampian Continental Ltd, H.W. Coates Ltd., JJX Logistics Group, Monarch Transport, WH Bowker Ltd., Jays Logistics, CTS GB Limited and International Freight Solutions and Others at the forefront, collectively accounting for more than 35% of the overall market share. This competitive milieu is fueled by their intensive efforts in research and development as well as strategic partnerships and collaborations, underscoring their commitment to solidifying market presence and diversifying their offerings. The primary competitive factors include pricing, product caliber, and technological innovation.

As the UK Hazardous Goods Logistics industry continues to expand, the competitive fervor among these key players is anticipated to intensify. The impetus for ongoing innovation and alignment with evolving customer preferences and stringent regulations is high. The industry's fluidity anticipates an uptick in novel innovations and strategic growth tactics from these leading corporations, which in turn propels the sector's comprehensive growth and transformation.



Report Insights:

The UK Hazardous Goods Logistics market is projected to grow from US$ 3.36 Billion in 2023 to US$ 4.17 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.67%.

The flammable goods segment led the market with a 36.43% share in 2023 due to high demand for transporting chemicals and fuels.

The market's growth is influenced by rising volumes of hazardous waste from sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and electronics.

The competitive landscape features major players like Grampian Continental Ltd and H.W. Coates Ltd., collectively holding over 35% of the market share.

Company Profiles:

CEVA Logistics

DHL Group

DSV

Geodis

Hoyer Group

Wincanton Ltd.

XPO, Inc.

Private Listed Players

Grampian Continental Ltd

HW Coates Ltd.

International Freight Solutions

Jag Express Limited

JJX Logistics Group

Monarch Transportation Ltd.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Segment Overview:



The UK Hazardous Goods Logistics market is categorized based on Service Type, Goods Type, Location and Industry.



By Service Type

Transportation

Seaways

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Warehousing

Value Added Services

Others

By Goods Type

Flammable Goods Gases Chemicals Fuels Others

Corrosive Goods Acids Alkalis Others Explosives Fireworks Dynamites Others

Toxic Goods Pesticides Industrial Chemicals Others

Radioactive Materials Medical Isotopes Uranium Others



By Location

Domestic

International

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Mining

Construction and Building Materials

Waste Management

Food Processing

Others

