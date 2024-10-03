Webroot Champions Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Empowering Users to Stay Safe Online

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a global initiative highlighting the importance of online safety. Webroot , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, urges everyone to take proactive steps to protect their personal data in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and integrate into daily routines, the landscape of cyber threats is also changing. While AI can be a powerful tool for defense, it can also be exploited by malicious actors.

Webroot offers these essential cybersecurity tips to help users stay safe:

Guard Your Personal Information



Sharing less online reduces the risk of exposure. Avoid posting sensitive details like passwords, social security numbers, and financial data.

Double Up Your Defense



Passwords alone aren't enough. Utilize multi-factor authentication (MFA) to add an extra layer of security for your accounts.

Beware of Fake AI Apps



Be cautious of lookalike apps and browser extensions. Only download software from trusted sources like official app stores or reputable websites.

Shop Smart Online



Avoid saving payment information for future purchases. If a website is compromised, your credit card details could be at risk.

Be Cautious with AI Tools



Provide only the necessary information when interacting with AI tools.

Fight Phishing Scams



Be wary of emails that seem too good to be true. Report suspicious emails as potential scams.



Stay Informed



Educate yourself about current cybersecurity threats and best practices. Share this knowledge with

family and friends to create a safer digital environment.

Beyond Basic Security: Comprehensive Protection with Webroot Premium



While these tips are valuable tools, accidents can happen. Webroot Premium goes a step beyond, offering comprehensive protection for both devices and personal information.

Visit Webroot.com to learn more about Webroot Premium and enhance your digital security.