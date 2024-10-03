Club House® Debuts Audio Cookbook, Narrated by Comedian Gerry Dee

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, Club House®, a staple in Canadian kitchens for over three generations, invites Canadians to tune in to its first-ever audio cookbook, Club House Culinary Soundscapes, for a collection of recipes narrated by beloved comedian and actor, Gerry Dee. This first-of-its-kind cookbook is an audio journey through a Thanksgiving meal, featuring the sounds of cooking classic Club House recipes and family favourites, submitted by Canadians.

Club House Culinary Soundscapes is a modern twist on the cookbook that highlights the recipes of the season, and also provides a full sensorial experience that sounds delicious! From listening to a recipe read aloud, to hearing a sauce simmer in the background, then tasting the dish with family and friends, Club House is there from beginning to end as a familiar source of comfort. With Gerry Dee’s added charm and his love of food (or is it eating?), this year’s celebration will be even more full of the sights, sounds, and smells of the holidays – with a bit of humor seasoned in and sprinkled on top.

“This was so much fun to be a part of with Club House and all the Canadians from coast to coast that submitted their best recipes,” said Gerry Dee, who grew up in Scarborough, ON. “Some of these recipes sound incredible so when we do this next year I think everyone should have to send in their dish to me and I can crown a champion that way.”

Recipes were hand-selected from across Canada and include the winning Stuffed Autumn Squash from Ilona D. in Prince Edward Island, Pumpkin Parfait in a Jar from Janice C. in Manitoba, and Whiskey-Spiked Chocolate Chip Cookies from Rae G. in Saskatchewan. Club House Culinary Soundscapes even includes Dee’s own family stuffing recipe. For Canadians who’d like to experience all parts of the holiday this Thanksgiving, tune in and view corresponding recipes online here.

Finally, in its annual Thanksgiving tradition, Club House is continuing its support and longstanding partnership with Food Banks Canada, donating 6,000** meals to help address the rising issue of food insecurity across Canada. This is in addition to their annual contribution of 400,000 meals.



**Food Banks Canada meal metric $1=2 meals.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For 140 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.ClubHouse.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

