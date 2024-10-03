India Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Devices Market Analysis 2020-2030: Increase Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Growing Use of Genetic Testing - A $390.11 Million Market by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Devices Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Devices Market was valued at USD 271.06 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 390.11 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.37%.

The Indian PCR Devices Market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in molecular diagnostics and increasing applications in various fields such as clinical diagnostics, research, forensic science, and biotechnology. PCR devices are pivotal in amplifying DNA sequences, making them essential tools in detecting genetic mutations, identifying infectious diseases, and conducting genetic research.







One of the primary drivers of market growth is the rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, tuberculosis, and HIV. For instance, According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), India recorded the second-highest number of hepatitis B and C cases in 2022, following China, with an estimated 35 million infections. The demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic methods has surged, propelling the adoption of PCR devices in healthcare settings. The Indian government's initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and increase funding for research and development have further fueled market expansion.



Technological advancements in PCR devices, such as the development of real-time PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR, have enhanced the sensitivity, specificity, and throughput of these instruments. These innovations have broadened the scope of PCR applications, facilitating more precise and comprehensive genetic analyses. The integration of automated systems and user-friendly interfaces has also improved operational efficiency and reduced the turnaround time for diagnostic results.



The market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including both multinational corporations and domestic companies, competing to offer advanced PCR solutions. Companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios. The growing awareness about personalized medicine and the increasing demand for genetic testing are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players. Despite the positive growth trajectory, challenges such as high costs of PCR devices and the need for skilled personnel to operate these instruments may hinder market growth. However, ongoing efforts to develop cost-effective solutions and training programs for healthcare professionals are likely to mitigate these challenges, ensuring sustained market development.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases



The India Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) devices market is experiencing substantial growth, driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. In recent years, India has seen a surge in various infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, dengue, malaria, and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. These diseases necessitate rapid and accurate diagnostic tools to manage and control outbreaks effectively. PCR devices, known for their precision in detecting pathogens at the genetic level, have become indispensable in diagnosing these infections.



For instance, In March 2024, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company known for its unique patented platform for developing molecular diagnostic tests, announced that CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ("CoSara"), its joint venture for manufacturing and sales in India, has received clearance from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization ("CDSCO") to manufacture and market its SARAPLEX Influenza Multiplex (IFM) Test Kit. This kit is intended for use by clinical laboratories as an in vitro diagnostic ("IVD") tool for the detection and differentiation of Influenza A and Influenza B.



The heightened need for timely and reliable diagnostics has significantly boosted the demand for PCR devices in the country. Public health initiatives and government programs aimed at controlling infectious diseases further underscore the importance of PCR technology. These efforts include widespread testing campaigns, enhanced laboratory capabilities, and partnerships with private healthcare providers, all contributing to the growing adoption of PCR devices. The ability of PCR technology to detect low levels of pathogens even in asymptomatic individuals makes it a critical tool in breaking the chain of transmission and managing disease outbreaks.



The resurgence of tuberculosis (TB) has been particularly alarming in India, which accounts for a significant proportion of the global TB burden. The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the importance of molecular diagnostics, including PCR, in TB detection and monitoring. PCR's ability to rapidly identify drug-resistant strains of TB has been a game-changer in tailoring appropriate treatments and reducing transmission rates. Similarly, vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, which see seasonal spikes, have underscored the need for rapid diagnostics to initiate timely interventions and prevent severe outcomes.



The COVID-19 pandemic further amplified the role of PCR technology. The unprecedented need for mass testing to identify and isolate infected individuals placed PCR at the forefront of diagnostic efforts. The government's push for widespread testing, coupled with the private sector's response in ramping up PCR testing capabilities, has highlighted the scalability and reliability of PCR technology in managing large-scale health crises. As infectious diseases continue to pose significant health challenges in India, the demand for PCR devices is expected to remain robust, driving market growth. The integration of PCR technology in public health strategies and its proven efficacy in various disease scenarios make it a cornerstone in the ongoing battle against infectious diseases. This trend is likely to persist, ensuring that PCR devices remain a critical component of India's healthcare infrastructure.



Increasing Use in Genetic Testing



The increasing use of PCR technology in genetic testing is a major driver for the India Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) devices market. Genetic testing has become an integral part of modern healthcare, enabling the diagnosis of inherited disorders, identification of genetic predispositions, and guiding reproductive planning. PCR technology is widely used in genetic testing due to its ability to amplify and detect specific DNA sequences with high accuracy. It is employed in various applications, including carrier screening, prenatal testing, newborn screening, and pharmacogenomics.



Carrier screening involves testing individuals to determine if they carry a gene for a specific genetic disorder. PCR technology allows for the detection of carrier status with high precision, helping prospective parents understand their risk of passing on genetic conditions to their offspring. Prenatal testing uses PCR to identify genetic abnormalities in a fetus, enabling early intervention and informed decision-making during pregnancy. Newborn screening, which is conducted shortly after birth to detect genetic disorders that can be treated early in life, relies on PCR for rapid and accurate results.



Pharmacogenomics, which studies how genes affect a person's response to drugs, utilizes PCR to analyze genetic variations that influence drug metabolism and efficacy. This information is crucial for personalizing medication regimens, ensuring that patients receive the most effective and safe treatments based on their genetic profiles. The growing awareness about the importance of genetic testing in disease prevention and management has led to a higher demand for PCR devices. In India, genetic testing is gaining popularity as more people seek information about their genetic makeup and potential health risks. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, such as thalassemia, cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell anemia, underscores the need for comprehensive genetic testing solutions. The rising adoption of preventive healthcare measures, driven by increased health consciousness and advancements in medical technology, is contributing to the demand for PCR-based genetic testing.



The development of advanced PCR techniques, such as multiplex PCR and quantitative PCR, has enhanced the efficiency and reliability of genetic tests. Multiplex PCR allows for the simultaneous detection of multiple genetic targets in a single reaction, reducing the time and cost associated with genetic testing. Quantitative PCR provides precise quantification of DNA or RNA, enabling detailed analysis of genetic variations and expression levels.



As genetic testing becomes more accessible and affordable, the demand for PCR devices is expected to grow, driving the overall market. Government initiatives and policies aimed at promoting genetic testing and personalized medicine are also expected to boost the adoption of PCR technology. As a result, PCR devices will continue to play a critical role in the advancement of genetic testing, improving healthcare outcomes and fostering a proactive approach to health and wellness. The integration of PCR technology into routine clinical practice will further solidify its importance in the field of genetic testing, ensuring sustained growth in the India PCR devices market.



Regional Insights



In the Indian PCR devices market, the south India region dominated due to several key factors that drive its growth and adoption of molecular diagnostics. This region is home to some of the country's leading healthcare institutions, research centers, and biotechnology companies, which significantly contribute to the demand for advanced PCR technology. States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have established a strong healthcare infrastructure, with numerous diagnostic laboratories and hospitals that utilize PCR devices for various applications, including infectious disease detection and genetic testing. The presence of prominent research institutions and universities in southern India also fosters innovation and development in molecular biology, further bolstering the region's position in the PCR market.



The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders in southern India has heightened the need for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions. Public health initiatives and government support for improving healthcare access and quality in this region have also played a crucial role in driving the adoption of PCR technology. The growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the benefits of molecular diagnostics has led to increased utilization of PCR testing services. As a result, the southern region continues to dominate the India PCR devices market, positioning itself as a hub for advanced diagnostics and healthcare solutions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $271.06 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $390.11 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered India

Report Scope:



In this report, the India Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Devices Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



