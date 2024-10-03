Aircraft Lighting Market to Reach $6.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 9.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Lighting Market by Interior Lighting (Emergency Lights, Specialty Lights, Wash Lights, Reading Lights and Lavatory Lights), Exterior Lighting (Aircraft Visibility Lights, Pilot Lights and Specific Purpose Light), Aircraft Type (Commercial, Business Jets, Military and Helicopter), and Light Type (Fluorescent and LEDs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the aircraft lighting market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing demand for air travel worldwide necessitates the expansion and modernization of aircraft fleets, thereby boosting the need for advanced lighting systems. Technological advancements in lighting, particularly the development of energy-efficient LED and OLED technologies, have revolutionized aircraft lighting by offering better durability, lower energy consumption, and enhanced customization options. In addition, stringent safety and energy efficiency regulations set by aviation authorities compel airlines to upgrade their lighting systems to meet these standards, further fueling market growth.

There is a heightened focus on improving the passenger experience, with airlines investing in sophisticated cabin lighting solutions to create more comfortable and visually appealing environments. This emphasis on passenger comfort, coupled with ongoing fleet expansions and aircraft modernization efforts, significantly contributes to the robust growth of the aircraft lighting market.

By Interior Lighting

The wash lights segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The wash light segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the aircraft lighting market due to advances in LED technology that have made wash lights more energy-efficient, durable, and versatile. These improvements have allowed airlines to adopt these lights widely, benefiting from their long lifespan and lower maintenance costs compared to traditional lighting solutions.

By Exterior Lighting

The pilot light segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The pilot light segment is anticipated to experience growth in the aircraft lighting market, due to innovations in LED and OLED lighting technologies which have led to the development of more efficient, longer-lasting, and brighter pilot lights. These advancements improve visibility and reduce maintenance costs, making them highly attractive to airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

By Aircraft Type

The commercial aircraft segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft segment is anticipated to experience growth in the aircraft lighting market as the commercial aviation sector experiences a high volume of passenger and cargo flights, leading to a significant demand for aircraft. This, in turn, drives the need for advanced lighting systems to equip a growing fleet of commercial aircraft.

By Light Type

The LED segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The LED segment is anticipated to experience growth in the aircraft lighting market, owing to LED lighting systems which have a much longer lifespan than conventional lighting solutions. This durability reduces maintenance costs and the frequency of light replacements, leading to lower operational disruptions and long-term savings for airlines.

By Region

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033.

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the aircraft lighting market by 2032 as the region is increasingly becoming a hub for technological innovation and manufacturing, including advancements in aircraft lighting technologies such as LED and OLED. The adoption of these advanced lighting solutions helps improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. The rise of a large middle-class population and the growth of tourism in the region contribute to increased air travel. Airlines are therefore motivated to invest in modern aircraft with state-of-the-art lighting systems to attract and retain passengers by offering superior in-flight experiences.

Players:

AeroLEDs

Astronics Corporation

Beadlight Limited

Bruce Aerospace

Cobham PLC

Heads Up Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Madelec Aero

Safran

STG Aerospace Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aircraft lighting market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry News

In June 2023, STG Aerospace launched a new flexible cabin lighting product designed to enhance the passenger experience and provide airlines with greater customization options. This innovative lighting solution offers adaptable and dynamic lighting configurations that can be easily adjusted to fit various cabin layouts and design themes. The flexible lighting product aims to improve cabin ambiance, increase passenger comfort, and support airlines in creating distinctive in-flight environments that align with their branding and service standards.

In January 2022, Aeoroleds, LLC partnered with Sterling Helicopter. AeroLEDs, LLC is pleased to announce FAA-STC approval for the SunSpotTM 36 and 46 Series LED landing and taxi lights on various Sikorsky models, adding to their extensive list of FAA certifications. This approval, available exclusively through Sterling Helicopter, allows rotorcraft owners covered under this STC to immediately upgrade to the highest-performing LED technology available.

In August 2023, Honeywell Corporation, one of a pioneer airport equipment provider, announced the launch of its airfield ground lighting (AGL) manufacturing facility in Gurugram, India. The Honeywell range of low-wattage, LED based lighting solution helps airports improve operation and maintain compliance, while is also helping to decrease their energy use and adding to the longevity of the assets.

