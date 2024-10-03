Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 7 October 2024

Effective from 7 October 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 7 October 2024 to 7 January 2025:

Uncapped bonds

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 October 2024: 5.9700% pa

NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 October 2024: 6.0000% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

