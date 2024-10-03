ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES CAD$0.06 PER SHARE INTERIM FY2024 DIVIDEND/ RECORD QUARTERLY TIN PRODUCTION OF 4,917 TONNES/ Q3 EBITDA GUIDANCE OF US$91.5 MILLION

Grand Baie, MAURITIUS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the declaration of an interim FY2024 dividend and provide an operational update for the quarter ended September 2024:



Interim FY2024 dividend increased to CAD$0.06 per share (previously CAD$0.03 per share)

(previously CAD$0.03 per share) Record quarterly tin production of 4,917 tonnes, up 22% from the prior quarter

from the prior quarter Q3 EBITDA3 guidance of US$91.5m, up 69% from actual EBITDA for the prior quarter





Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended September 20241

1Information is disclosed on a 100% basis. Alphamin indirectly owns 84.14% of its operating subsidiary to which the information relates. 2Q3 2024 EBITDA and AISC represent management’s guidance. 3This is not a standardized financial measure and may not be comparable to similar financial measures of other issuers.See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below for the composition and calculation of this financial measure.

Operational and Financial Performance

Contained tin production of 4,917 tonnes for the quarter ended September 2024 was 22% above the prior period. This increase is a result of the Mpama South expansion contributing for a full quarter compared to half of the prior quarter. Ore processed increased by 37% to 229,107 tonnes and the tin grade of the feed ore reduced to 2.9%. This is in line with expectations as the Company targets annual processing volumes of 900,000 tonnes of ore at a tin grade of ~3%, producing approximately 20,000 tonnes of contained tin per year. Both processing facilities performed well during the quarter and achieved an overall plant recovery of 73.4%, in line with expectations.

Tin sales volumes increased by 71% to 5,552 tonnes which included the clearing of the ~600 tonnes sales backlog experienced in the prior quarter.

Guidance for AISC per tonne of tin sold is in line with the prior quarter at US$15,700 and includes the impact of tin prices on off-mine costs such as royalties, export duties, the smelter deductions and marketing fees, which are linked to movements in the tin price. Off-mine costs are expected to reduce from early Q4 2024 due to a ~60% reduction in marketing fees as a condition to the previously announced extension of the tin concentrate off-take agreement with Gerald Metals.

EBITDA for Q3 2024 is estimated to increase by 69% to US$91.5m (Q2 2024 actual: US$54.2m) due to higher tin production and sales volumes.

Alphamin’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 are expected to be released on or about 8 November 2024.

Alphamin and the tin market

Alphamin’s tin production expansion is being delivered against a period of weakness in global tin supply with major producing regions experiencing production challenges, while no obvious major investments are being made in the industry. Demand for tin in solar installations remains robust and semi-conductor sales, a proxy for tin’s application in electronics, are reportedly improving. Demand in other applications is expected to recover as major economies enter a lower interest rate cycle and the recently introduced economic stimulus in China takes effect. These dynamics bode well for the tin price while exchange traded tin stocks are on the decline.

Interim FY2024 Dividend Declared

The Board has declared an interim FY2024 cash dividend of CAD$0.06 per share on the common shares (approximately US$57 million in the aggregate) (the “Dividend”). The Dividend will be payable on November 4, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2024.

Qualified Person

Mr. Clive Brown, Pr. Eng., B.Sc. Engineering (Mining), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Consultant and Director of Bara Consulting Pty Limited, an independent technical consultant to the Company.

