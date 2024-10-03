Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Global Market Overview 2024-2030

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prenatal Vitamin Supplements - Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worldwide, the demand for Prenatal Vitamins is estimated at US$636.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to post a 2024-2030 CAGR of 7.4% to reach a projected US$977.8 million by 2030
The worldwide Prenatal Vitamin Supplements demand is expected to post a robust growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, the major ones of which include growing awareness about the significance of proper nutrition & medication during pregnancy, deficiency of vital vitamins and minerals among expectant women due to sedentary & stress-filled lifestyles, initiatives by the government for promoting these supplements, more disposable income for improved health & wellbeing, well planned pregnancy by women to safeguard their and the unborn child's health, products made free of artificial preservatives & additives & composed of natural & organic substances and growing trend of certification of these products to gain consumer trust.
Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Regional Market Analysis
Due to the growing use of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements by pregnant women in the region, North America leads the global market for these supplements. A high level of awareness among the local populace about the benefits of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements, large number of players in the market offering varied choices and federal initiatives promoting women's prenatal health are factors that are further driving North America's demand.
However, Asia-Pacific's market for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements is likely to increase at the fastest rate over the analysis timeframe. Growing awareness among expectant mothers about the significance of healthy diet and medication during pregnancy, the high number of pregnant women in the region, availability of a wide selection of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements and rising disposable incomes among the middle classes, constituting bulk of the market, are some of the reasons for the region to grow at a rapid rate.
Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Analysis by Product Form
By form, Tablets account for the largest market share among various Prenatal Supplements during the analysis period 2024-2030. The major contributing factors include easy storage, longer shelf-life, high consumer preference and easy manufacturing and managing as compared to the other forms. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the demand for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements in Capsule form will maintain the fastest growth, owing to simplicity in swallowing, provision of a more concentrated release of nutrients and ability to be manufactured with higher amounts of nutrients than other forms. Being made from plant-based sources would further drive the demand for Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Capsules, as against conventional medications.
Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Analysis by Distribution Channel
Offline and Online are the two major distribution channels via which these supplements can be obtained. The Offline channel offers benefits to consumers in several ways, such as easy accessibility, providing physical examination before purchase and also obtain advice from pharmacists and healthcare professionals for choosing the right product form a wide variety, based on specific condition.
However, factors, such as increasing trend of e-commerce with growing number of consumers due to the convenience of purchase, access to number of products, heavy discounts, free home-delivery, special offers and choice of comparing product with offline ones are driving Online mode as the fastest growing segment.
Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Report Scope
This global report on Prenatal Vitamin Supplements analyzes the market based on forms and distribution channels. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Product Forms
- Capsules
- Gummies
- Powders
- Tablets
- Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Distribution Channels
- Online
- Offline
- Direct Selling
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
- Abbott Nutrition
- Alora Pharmaceuticals
- Anona GmbH
- Atrium Innovations, Inc.
- Bayer
- Bionova Life Sciences
- Biotics Research Corporation
- Bright Lifecare Pvt Ltd
- Capstone Nutrition
- Church & Dwight Co.
- Country Life
- Direct Relief
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- DSM Nutritional Products
- Duchesnay
- Exeltis USA
- Fermentis Life Sciences
- GNC Holdings
- Garden of Life
- GlobalBees Brands
- Harbin Pharmaceutical Group
- Jamieson Laboratories
- Kikkoman Corp.
- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Makers Nutrition
- Mead Johnson & Company
- MegaFood
- Metagenics Inc.
- Natals Inc.
- Nature's Way Products
- Nestle
- New Chapter Inc.
- Nordic Naturals, Inc.
- Novus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Nutramark
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Premama, Inc.
- Pharmavite
- Plantafood Medical
- PlusPlus Lifesciences
- Procter & Gamble Company (New Chapter)
- Pure Encapsulations, Inc.
- Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc.
- S.A. Mason Vitamins Inc.
- Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Swisse Wellness
- Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- The Clorox Co
- TherapeuticsMD Inc.
- Thorne Research Inc.
- Tsukazu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Twinlab Consolidation Corporation
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc.
- Vertical Pharmaceuticals
- Vitabiotics India
- Vitamin Angels Inc.
- Vox Nutrition
- West Coast Pharmaceuticals
- Wyeth Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
4. Key Business & Product Trends
- Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Form Market Overview by Global Region
- Capsules
- Gummies
- Powders
- Tablets
- Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel
- Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Distribution Channel Overview by Global Region
- Online
- Offline
- Direct Selling
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region
5. North America
- North American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region
- North American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form
- North American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel
- Country-wise Analysis of North American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market
- The United States
- Canada
- Mexico
7. Europe
- European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region
- European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form
- European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel
- Country-wise Analysis of European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- The United Kingdom
- United Kingdom Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form
- United Kingdom Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel
- Rest of Europe
8. Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region
- Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form
- Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel
- Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
9. South America
- South American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region
- South American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form
- South American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel
- Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
10. Rest of World
- Rest of World Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form
- Rest of World Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel
