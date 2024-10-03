Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Global Market Overview 2024-2030

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prenatal Vitamin Supplements - Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Worldwide, the demand for Prenatal Vitamins is estimated at US$636.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to post a 2024-2030 CAGR of 7.4% to reach a projected US$977.8 million by 2030



The worldwide Prenatal Vitamin Supplements demand is expected to post a robust growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, the major ones of which include growing awareness about the significance of proper nutrition & medication during pregnancy, deficiency of vital vitamins and minerals among expectant women due to sedentary & stress-filled lifestyles, initiatives by the government for promoting these supplements, more disposable income for improved health & wellbeing, well planned pregnancy by women to safeguard their and the unborn child's health, products made free of artificial preservatives & additives & composed of natural & organic substances and growing trend of certification of these products to gain consumer trust.



Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Regional Market Analysis



Due to the growing use of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements by pregnant women in the region, North America leads the global market for these supplements. A high level of awareness among the local populace about the benefits of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements, large number of players in the market offering varied choices and federal initiatives promoting women's prenatal health are factors that are further driving North America's demand.

However, Asia-Pacific's market for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements is likely to increase at the fastest rate over the analysis timeframe. Growing awareness among expectant mothers about the significance of healthy diet and medication during pregnancy, the high number of pregnant women in the region, availability of a wide selection of Prenatal Vitamin Supplements and rising disposable incomes among the middle classes, constituting bulk of the market, are some of the reasons for the region to grow at a rapid rate.



Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Analysis by Product Form



By form, Tablets account for the largest market share among various Prenatal Supplements during the analysis period 2024-2030. The major contributing factors include easy storage, longer shelf-life, high consumer preference and easy manufacturing and managing as compared to the other forms. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the demand for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements in Capsule form will maintain the fastest growth, owing to simplicity in swallowing, provision of a more concentrated release of nutrients and ability to be manufactured with higher amounts of nutrients than other forms. Being made from plant-based sources would further drive the demand for Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Capsules, as against conventional medications.



Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Analysis by Distribution Channel



Offline and Online are the two major distribution channels via which these supplements can be obtained. The Offline channel offers benefits to consumers in several ways, such as easy accessibility, providing physical examination before purchase and also obtain advice from pharmacists and healthcare professionals for choosing the right product form a wide variety, based on specific condition.

However, factors, such as increasing trend of e-commerce with growing number of consumers due to the convenience of purchase, access to number of products, heavy discounts, free home-delivery, special offers and choice of comparing product with offline ones are driving Online mode as the fastest growing segment.



Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Report Scope



This global report on Prenatal Vitamin Supplements analyzes the market based on forms and distribution channels. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Product Forms Capsules Gummies Powders Tablets

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Distribution Channels Online Offline Direct Selling Pharmacies & Drug Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



2. Key Market Trends

3. Key Global Players

4. Key Business & Product Trends

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Form Market Overview by Global Region Capsules Gummies Powders Tablets

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Distribution Channel Overview by Global Region Online Offline Direct Selling Pharmacies & Drug Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region

5. North America

North American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region

North American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form

North American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel

Country-wise Analysis of North American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market The United States Canada Mexico



7. Europe

European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region

European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form

European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel

Country-wise Analysis of European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market France Germany Italy Russia Spain The United Kingdom

United Kingdom Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form

United Kingdom Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel

Rest of Europe

8. Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form

Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel

Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



9. South America

South American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Geographic Region

South American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form

South American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel

Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



10. Rest of World

Rest of World Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Form

Rest of World Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Overview by Distribution Channel

