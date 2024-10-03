Agricultural Grow Bags Industry Report 2024: Demand for Space-Efficient Farming Solutions Generates Interest in Vertical and Rooftop Farming with Grow Bags - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Grow Bags - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Agricultural Grow Bags was estimated at US$882.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.



The popularity of agricultural grow bags is increasing due to their versatility and efficiency. They are particularly favored in urban farming, where space is limited, and traditional gardening methods are impractical. Grow bags allow for easy placement on rooftops, balconies, and other small areas, making them ideal for city dwellers looking to cultivate their own food. In addition, they are used in commercial farming to optimize space and increase crop yield. Grow bags are also beneficial in regions with poor soil quality, as they provide a controlled growing environment that can be tailored to the specific needs of the plants. Their portability and ease of use make them a convenient option for both small-scale gardeners and large-scale agricultural producers.



How Is Technology Enhancing the Use of Grow Bags?



Technology is significantly enhancing the use of agricultural grow bags, making them more efficient and effective for modern farming practices. Innovations in material science have led to the development of more durable and eco-friendly grow bags, which are resistant to UV rays and harsh weather conditions. Advanced irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation and automated watering, can be easily integrated with grow bags, ensuring that plants receive the right amount of water and nutrients.

Additionally, the use of sensors and IoT technology allows farmers to monitor the conditions within the grow bags, such as moisture levels and temperature, in real-time, enabling precise control over the growing environment. These technological advancements are helping to maximize the benefits of grow bags in agriculture.



What Are the Major Growth Driving Factors of the Agricultural Grow Bags Market?



The growth in the agricultural grow bags market is driven by several factors. The increasing trend towards urban farming and home gardening is a significant driver, as more people seek sustainable and space-efficient ways to grow their own food. The demand for organic and locally grown produce is also contributing to the market's growth, as grow bags offer a convenient solution for cultivating a variety of crops.

Additionally, the challenges of poor soil quality and land degradation in certain regions are leading farmers to adopt grow bags as an alternative method of cultivation. Technological advancements that improve the durability and functionality of grow bags are further boosting their popularity. Finally, the growing awareness of sustainable farming practices and the need to optimize space in agricultural operations are key factors driving the market's expansion.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Upright Grow Bags segment, which is expected to reach US$856.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Horizontal Grow Bags segment is also set to grow at 2.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $240.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $241.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Agricultural Grow Bags Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Anushika Agri Products, APEX India AGRITECH, Dolphin Plastics & Packaging, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Agricultural Grow Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Urban Farming and Gardening Propels Growth in Agricultural Grow Bags

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Farming Practices Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Eco-Friendly Grow Bags

Technological Innovations in Soil-Less Cultivation Drive Adoption of Grow Bags

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Controlled Environment Agriculture Strengthens Business Case for Grow Bags

Demand for Space-Efficient Farming Solutions Generates Interest in Vertical and Rooftop Farming with Grow Bags

Expanding Organic Farming Trends Spur Growth in Biodegradable Grow Bags

Global Food Security Concerns Throw the Spotlight on Efficient Agricultural Solutions like Grow Bags

Increasing Focus on Water Conservation Drives Adoption of Water-Efficient Grow Bags

Rising Consumer Preference for Homegrown Produce Accelerates Demand for DIY Agricultural Kits with Grow Bags

Climate Change and Erratic Weather Patterns Sustain Growth in Protected Agriculture Using Grow Bags

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured):

Anushika Agri Products

APEX India AGRITECH

Dolphin Plastics & Packaging

Dutch Plantin B.V.

Evergreen Tarpaulin Industries

FibreDust LLC

Gardzen

Goyal Agri Products

Gujarat Raffia Industries Limited

Jiffy Group

Pioneer Agro Industry

Rain Science Grow Bags

Rise Hydroponics TM

Van der Knaap Group

Vivosun Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvfjkp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.