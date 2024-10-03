iCAD Highlights Global Availability of ProFound Cloud and International Expansion Milestones at JFR 2024

NASHUA, N.H. and PARIS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) (“iCAD” or the “Company”) a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, today announced its participation in the 72nd edition of the Journées Francophones de Radiologie (JFR) 2024 Meeting, taking place from October 4-7 in Paris, France. At JFR, iCAD will premier ProFound Cloud, a secure, scalable SaaS platform designed to deliver the company’s advanced AI solutions to healthcare providers worldwide.



Global Commercial Availability of ProFound Cloud

In its first two full quarters of U.S. availability, ProFound Cloud has processed nearly 100,000 cases, demonstrating rapid early adoption. Achieving processing speeds more than 50% faster than many traditional on-premises solutions, the ProFound Cloud is an efficient solution for deploying the ProFound AI Suite. With recent global distribution partnerships and regulatory clearances, the availability of Profound Cloud is expanding around the globe.

“We are thrilled to expand our global reach with ProFound Cloud, an innovative SaaS solution that provides radiologists worldwide with secure and cost-effective access to our cutting-edge AI tools,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD. “As we continue to expand both in the U.S. and internationally, our focus remains on equipping healthcare providers with AI-driven technologies that enhance diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency across breast health.”

The launch of its new Cloud platform represents a key milestone in iCAD's global expansion.

Over the past quarter, iCAD has made significant progress across three key areas—strengthening partnerships, securing new regulatory clearances, and expanding its AI capabilities:

Global Distribution Partnerships: iCAD has forged new commercial distribution alliances in countries such as Dominican Republic, France, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and with leading healthcare technology companies, including Tamer, Ozel and deepc, expanding the availability of its ProFound AI solutions globally.

In line with its global growth strategy, iCAD has recently received regulatory clearances for its ProFound AI platform in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. ProFound Cloud Expansion: Built on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), ProFound Cloud provides a scalable, secure, and affordable platform for healthcare providers to access iCAD’s AI-driven breast health technologies. The platform offers continuous updates and improved operational efficiency, making it a versatile solution for institutions of all sizes.



“As we continue to establish new partnerships and expand our AI solutions, our commitment to making world-class breast health technologies accessible to clinicians globally remains at the forefront,” said Brown. “The progress we've made this past quarter reflects our dedication to driving innovation in breast cancer detection.”

iCAD JFR24 Mini-Symposium Program

As part of the JFR 2024 program, iCAD will host an AI Symposium led by Prof. Bruno Boyer of the Centre for Medical Imaging Italy in Paris:

Date and Time: Friday, October 4, 2024 | 09:45 – 10:10 AM

Friday, October 4, 2024 | 09:45 – 10:10 AM Location: Room 251

Room 251 Speaker: Prof. Bruno Boyer, Centre for Medical Imaging, Italy, Paris

Prof. Bruno Boyer, Centre for Medical Imaging, Italy, Paris Topic: Contribution of iCAD's Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Better Breast Cancer Screening: Detection, Density, and Risk – A review of the latest clinical studies and case reviews.

Prof. Boyer will discuss how iCAD’s ProFound AI suite is advancing breast cancer screening, focusing on the role of AI in cancer detection, breast density evaluation, and risk assessment. He will also review recent clinical studies highlighting the efficacy of these technologies.

Visit iCAD at JFR 2024

Attendees are invited to visit the iCAD booth #226A for live demonstrations of the company’s AI-powered technologies and to learn more about its commitment to transforming breast health. To connect with the iCAD team at JFR or schedule a virtual demo, visit our event page: https://www.icadmed.com/about/news-events/upcoming-tradeshows-and-meetings/jfr-2024

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., USA, iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

