Enphase Energy Launches IQ8X Microinverters and Extends Warranty on IQ8 Series Microinverters to 25 Years in Australia

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of its IQ8X™ Microinverters in Australia. Enphase is also pleased to announce that all IQ8 Microinverters activated starting Oct. 1, 2024 in Australia come with an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty, the longest standard residential warranty in the Australian market.



IQ8X Microinverters feature a peak output AC power of 384 W, designed to support higher-powered solar modules up to 505 W DC. The microinverters can support modules with higher cell counts, such as 96-cells and 88 or 80 half-cut cells.

“Providing forward-looking solutions is a key reason why we’re Brisbane’s highest-rated solar installation business on Google,” said Jye van Waelsden, director at Paramount Energy, a Queensland-based installer of Enphase products. “We’re excited to provide IQ8X Microinverters paired with the latest module technology and a pioneering 25-year warranty as our premium offering for the luxury home sector of our business.”

“As a business committed to delivering service like no other, we provide exceptional client experiences, and we have it down to a science,” said Matthew Summerville, CEO at RenewCo Solar, an installer of Enphase products in New South Wales. “We pride ourselves on providing market-leading solar solutions leveraging only the newest and best technology, such as Enphase IQ8X Microinverters backed with the leading inverter warranty in the Australian market.”

“We’re Newcastle's largest Enphase installer with thousands of microinverters and hundreds of batteries installed each year by our in-house team,” said Wayne Harrower, sales manager at Hunter Solar Solutions, an installer of Enphase products in New South Wales. “With the new 25-year warranty, Enphase IQ8 Microinverters are the only solar inverters with a warranty that matches panel performance warranties, ensuring we can offer our customers a complete system that’s built to last.”

“Not many solar installers can claim over 14 years of experience, especially in the ultra-competitive New South Wales market,” said Kunal Kapoor, director at RK Solar, an installer of Enphase products in New South Wales. “We pride ourselves on installing systems that perfectly cater to our customers’ needs with a focus on technology that sets the benchmark for reliability and performance today – and over the next 25 years.”

“These new launches represent Enphase’s commitment to innovation globally,” said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “The new IQ8 Microinverter’s 25-year warranty is a testament to our commitment to quality, service, and true value differentiation that will deliver unrivalled peace of mind for Enphase solar system owners and installers.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

