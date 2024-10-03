Ascend Clinical Wins Silicon Valley Business Journal Structures Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurofins Ascend Clinical announces that it has won a 2024 Structures award from the Silicon Valley Business Journal in the New Office or Industrial Space Project category.



Ascend is one of the busiest laboratories by volume in the US, processing millions of tests each month and servicing clients across the nation and neighboring countries. In 2021, Ascend hired DES, a multidisciplinary architecture and engineering firm, to design a new facility that would increase its lab space, enabling the company to handle even more testing while accommodating new automation systems that would make Ascend’s processes faster and efficient. Ascend also wanted a space that could easily adapt to future changes and new technologies.

Construction of the new building at 435 Oakmead Parkway in Sunnyvale began in August 2021 and was completed in August 2022. The building, which is 100,000 square feet and houses over 60 Siemens Atellica Solution analyzers, officially opened in August 2022. Ascend's Sunnyvale location is home to several hundred employees. In addition to its clinical operations, the facility houses Ascend’s logistics, supply chain and executive teams.

The design team at DES worked alongside Ascend leadership to understand not only the pain points of their previous facility but also consider their future growth. Program adjacencies were thoughtfully considered and built around the use of advanced robotics, enabling efficiency over multiple stages of processing, testing, and quality assurance. The addition of a new 6,000-square-foot environmental lab also opened up new revenue streams and opportunities for client diversity. This newly designed space has been hailed as the new gold standard for diagnostic lab facilities.

With the expanded space and new automation systems, Ascend Clinical offers faster test results and a wider range of specialized tests. This ensures that customers receive more reliable, timely information, which is crucial for making the best decisions in patient care.

Ascend, DES, and other 2024 Structures Award winners were honored at an event hosted by the Silicon Valley Business Journal on September 26th. A profile of the honorees ran in the weekly print edition on September 27th.

About Ascend Clinical

Ascend Clinical was founded in Northern California in 2000 as a clinical reference laboratory specializing in testing services for kidney disease. For over twenty years, Ascend has been working with clinics to provide industry-leading service, comprehensive testing, innovative tools, and technology. Ascend has focused on innovating and growing to anticipate its customers’ needs to deliver best-in-class services and optimize patient care. In April 2024, Ascend was acquired by Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bioanalytical testing. More information is available at www.aclab.com.