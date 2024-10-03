Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended September 30, 2024. The call and webcast will follow the release of first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Carpenter Technology First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call

Date: Thursday October 24, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1 412-317-9259

Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace and defense, medical, transportation, energy, and industrial and consumer markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys including nickel, cobalt, and titanium and material process capabilities that solve our customers' current and future material challenges. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.