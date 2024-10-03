Nord Security business suite products have passed multiple security audits

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security business products — NordStellar , NordPass , and NordLayer — successfully concluded multiple security audits last month.



NordStellar, the newest product by Nord Security, has successfully passed the SOC 2 Type 1 audit.

Launched in May 2024, NordStellar is a next-generation threat exposure management platform that helps businesses detect and respond to cyber threats, secure data access, safeguard accounts, prevent fraud, and mitigate the risk of ransomware attacks.

In addition, NordPass, a password manager for businesses, and NordLayer, a network access security service, passed the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 audits.

“Security audits are of utmost importance to us, and we are pleased to have completed this security assessment. At NordStellar, our mission is to develop a secure and easy-to-use tool that gives businesses insight into what hackers know about their company. Therefore, this independent audit was a crucial step toward achieving our goal — it will help us build an even more robust and reliable product,” says Vakaris Noreika, head of product at NordStellar .

What is SOC 2?

The SOC 2 report informs customers about the implementation of security controls of their chosen service. Typically, a SOC 2 audit conducted by an independent Certified Public Accountant (CPA) defines criteria for managing customer data based on five trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Based on these five pillars, SOC reports help users who need assurance about the vendor's controls relevant to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data and the privacy of the information processed by these systems. NordStellar has proven the trustworthiness of its products and the company's commitment to transparency with this standard.

