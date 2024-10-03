Global Drone Technology Market Outlook for Forecast Period 2023-2029

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Technology and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes drone technology offerings, including hardware, software and services. It examines the different drone products, such as fixed-wing, rotary-blade and hybrid drones, and further segments the market by type of drone, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

The drone technology market has grown substantially over the past decade, driven by advances in technology and increasing use of drones in many industries. Initially used primarily for military purposes, drones are now widely used in sectors such as agriculture, construction, oil and gas, and entertainment. These UAVs offer businesses cost-effective solutions by providing capabilities like aerial photography, surveying, mapping, and delivery services. The integration of AI and machine learning (ML) has further enhanced drone functionalities, enabling autonomous operations and advanced data analytics.



The commercial drone market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, with projections indicating a significant increase in market size. Key factors contributing to this growth include regulatory support, technological innovations, and rising investments from major companies.



Market Dynamics



The drone market is being driven by multiple factors. Technological advances in drone technology have paved the way for more sophisticated solutions. Businesses are increasingly using drones to enhance cost efficiency and operational effectiveness. The proliferation of 5G and cloud computing has also played a significant role, providing the necessary infrastructure and connectivity for advanced drone applications. Additionally, enhanced public awareness of the benefits of drone technology has further promoted the market's growth.



However, the use of drones as spyware tools and the fear of vulnerability to sabotage could restrain the market's growth. The scarcity of trained pilots and the high costs associated with the development and deployment of advanced drone solutions present additional challenges. Furthermore, technological limitations remain significant hurdles for the industry.

Report Scope

This report also explores the applications of drone technology across the defense, commercial, government and consumer sectors. It also provides a market analysis by region.



The study also analyzes the drivers and dynamics of the drone market, along with current industry trends. The report concludes by providing profiles of the major vendors in the market. The base year for the study is 2023, with projections for 2024 through 2029, including expected CAGRs for that period.

Report Includes

68 data tables and 54 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for drone technology

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by type of offering, product, drone type, application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors driving future demand and innovation

A Porter's Five Forces analysis, a global value chain analysis and an export/import trade data analysis

A look at the recent patent grants and patent applications published

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Competitive intelligence, including company shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Company profiles of the leading industry players, including AeroVironment Inc., Airbus, Boeing, Drone Volt and DJI

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $61.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Trade Data Analysis

Imports

Exports

Outlook

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Technological Advances in Drone Technology Increasing Cost Efficiency 5G Technology and Cloud Computing Enhanced Public Perception and Awareness Strategic Investments and Partnerships

Market Restraints Use of Drones as Spyware Tools Vulnerability to Sabotage Scarcity of Trained Pilots

Market Challenges Technological Limitations Public Perception Issues Analysis of Trends



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

United States

European Union

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Technology Snapshot Subsystems Technology

Emerging Technologies

AI and ML

Swarming Technology

Advanced Sensors

Innovations in Battery Technology

5G Connectivity

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Quantum Computing

SLAM Technology

Patent Analysis

Regional Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Offering

Hardware Software Services

Market Breakdown by Product

Fixed-Wing Drones Rotary Blade Drones Hybrid Drones

Market Breakdown by Type of Drone

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Market Breakdown by Application

Defense Commercial Drones Government Consumer

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Leading Companies

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Status of ESG in the Drone Technology Industry

Concluding Remarks from BCC

Company Profiles

Aerovironment

Airbus

Boeing

Delair

DJI

Draganfly Innovations

Drone Destination

Drone Harmany

Dronevolt

Ehang

Freefly Systems

Hubsan

Ideaforge Technolog

Insitu

InsideFPV Ventures

Kespry

MMC

Parrot Drone

Powervision

Skydio

Yuneec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3ihtf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment