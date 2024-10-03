Nüline Distribution Named Official Distributor of Studio Roof in Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüline Distribution, a leading distributor of innovative furniture and home decor products, is proud to announce its partnership with Studio Roof, the renowned Dutch brand celebrated for its vibrant, eco-friendly designs. This collaboration marks a significant opportunity for Canadian retailers and museums to enhance their offerings with unique, nature-inspired art.



Studio Roof is known for transforming recycled cardboard into stunning three-dimensional art pieces that capture the beauty of nature. From intricately designed insects to colorful birds and flowers, their creations add a playful touch to any interior while promoting environmental sustainability. Each product reflects Studio Roof’s commitment to reconnecting people with nature, making them an ideal choice for design-conscious consumers.

As the exclusive distributor for Studio Roof in Canada, Nüline Distribution aims to make these captivating products accessible to a wider audience. “We are excited to partner with Studio Roof and introduce their innovative designs to Canadian retailers” said Romaric Durand, Geneal Manager at Nüline Distribution. “Their commitment to sustainability and artistic creativity aligns perfectly with our vision of providing eco-conscious decor options.”

This partnership offers Canadian retailers an exciting chance to engage customers with products that inspire creativity and curiosity. Studio Roof’s collection includes a range of items suitable for family homes, creative workspaces, and educational environments, making them perfect for museums looking to enhance their gift shops and exhibits.

Nüline Distribution invites retailers and museums to explore the possibilities of incorporating Studio Roof’s extraordinary designs into their inventory. By offering these sustainable and creative pieces, they can foster a deeper connection between consumers and the natural world.

About Nüline Distribution

Nüline Distribution is a premier distributor of innovative home decor products. With a diverse portfolio of brands (Fatboy, Newgarden, TOOU Design, Basil Bangs, The Line), Nüline Distribution aims to provide retailers and consumers with unique decor and furniture options.

About Studio Roof

Studio Roof is a Dutch brand celebrated for its commitment to sustainability and creativity. Their vibrant, nature-inspired designs are crafted from recycled materials and printed with vegetable inks, resulting in stunning art pieces that inspire imagination and celebrate the beauty of the natural world.

For media inquiries, please contact :

Customer Service

Email: info@nulinedistribution.com

Website: nulinedistribution.com

Showroom: 5780 rue Paré, Ville Mont-Royal (QC)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f8d9beb-96ea-40c5-b934-1ce779e22948