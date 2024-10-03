EdgeX Exchange: The Disruptor Of The Centralized Derivatives Trading Landscape Launches On The Mainnet

New York, NY, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeX Exchange is a decentralized derivatives trading platform incubated by Amber Group, bringing a novel decentralized trading experience to global users and is recently celebrating its launch on the mainnet.

The platform is a high-performance, modular financial system designed to build a decentralized, high-performance, and feature-rich derivatives trading platform through various components and LEGO-like modules.

Incubated by Amber Group, a leading global liquidity provider and digital asset management company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hong Kong, edgeX has robust backing. Amber Group manages approximately $3 billion in assets and serves around 30 banks and 2,000 institutions worldwide. The partnership between Amber Group and edgeX ensures strong support and backing in terms of liquidity, security, and stability.

The EdgeX team consists of professionals with extensive experience in both cryptocurrency trading and traditional finance, hailing from renowned institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and Bybit. With over seven years of experience in exchange operation and trading, edgeX has also brought together top global technology development and security teams to ensure the platform remains at the forefront of performance and security. This core development team gives edgeX a unique competitive edge, enabling it to quickly adapt to market changes and drive innovation.

Within the edgeX ecosystem, the first MVP—edgeX Exchange—is already live, with numerous application products and modular components being rolled out in succession:

edgeX Telegram Bot: This bot is based on the TON ecosystem, supports multi-chain trading, and is interoperable with the edgeX platform. Users can trade any MEME token and emerging assets directly on the edgeX Bot, providing a more convenient trading method.

edgeX Leverage: Offers trading in various assets, including U.S. stocks, forex, and commodity futures. Users can buy 3X/5X leveraged products and ETF indices, enabling diversified investment portfolios.

edgeX Epool: As a financial product aimed at B2B, Epool earns income by providing asset management and liquidity services to multiple derivatives trading platforms and shares these earnings with edgeX token holders and users who deposit funds.

edgeX Lend: Through partnerships with platforms like AAVE and Compound, users can efficiently manage their assets to maximize yield.

edgeX Insurance: edgeX offers an innovative liquidation insurance service where users can receive double compensation in the event of a liquidation, significantly reducing their risk and losses.

By combining various financial modules, edgeX provides developers and users with a range of plugin combinations, forming an open application marketplace that significantly accelerates the formation of an open derivatives trading system and supports the rapid development of the decentralized derivatives market.

The trading volume of derivatives in the crypto market is 4 to 5 times that of spot trading, and the decentralized derivatives market still has room for growth by dozens of times. In this vast market space, edgeX, with its robust technical architecture and innovative model, is poised to become an unignorable force in the market.

EdgeX Exchange encourages traders to visit the website to discover how the platform can solve financial needs.

About EdgeX Exchange

EdgeX Exchange is a High-Performance Modular Financial System designed to empower users to build decentralized financial products with minimal programming knowledge. By providing plug-and-play financial modules, EdgeX Exchange aims to accelerate the mass adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi), ensuring that DeFi is accessible to everyone.

More Information

To learn more about EdgeX Exchange and the launch on the mainnet, please visit https://www.edgex.exchange/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/edgex-exchange-the-disruptor-of-the-centralized-derivatives-trading-landscape-launches-on-the-mainnet/