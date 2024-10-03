Emollients Market to Reach USD 2.61 Billion by 2032 | Increasing Consumer Awareness About Hair Care Products Propel Market Growth , Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, The Emollients Market is poised to witness substantial growth, projected to reach USD 2.61 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% from 2024 to 2032.

The increasing consumer awareness of skincare benefits, demand for natural and organic products, and growing application of emollients in cosmetic formulations are driving the market growth. Besides, the global population increase coupled with the rise of urbanization and economic development continuously assists the demand for skincare and personal care products enriched with emollients. Emollients are particularly important in skincare products since they enhance the skin’s barrier function, help retain moisture, and reduce the visage of dryness or irritation.

The global beauty and cosmetics industry acknowledges the role of high-quality emollients, further driving the market growth. Among skincare products, emollients are mainly used in moisturizers, lotions, and creams, which are essential amplifiers of skin softness and smoothness. Furthermore, the emollient sector is driven by the increasing consumer preference for clean beauty and eco-friendly products. This trend contributes to considerable innovation in the market, resulting in companies developing novel plant-based emollients and biodegradable formulations that fit the sustainable development agenda and the global population's demand for organic products.





Key Players:

Procter & Gamble (P&G) – (Olay Regenerist Moisturizer)

Johnson & Johnson – (Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion)

Eastman Chemical Company – (Eastman Sustane SAIB)

Evonik Industries AG – (TEGOSOFT AC MB)

BASF SE – (Cetiol Ultimate)

The Lubrizol Corporation – (Carbopol Ultrez 20 Polymer)

Sasol – (LIPOCHEM)

Hallstar – (HallStar GMS SE)

Croda International Plc – (Crodamol ISIS)

Clariant – (Plantasens Olive LD)

Ashland Inc. – (Nature-Silk Emollient)

Stepan Company – (NEOBEE M-5 Cosmetic Emollient)

Oleon Health and Beauty – (Radia 7306)

Solvay – (Rheozan SH)

Vantage Specialty Chemicals – (Liponate GC)

Kao Corporation – (Emolient EX)

Innospec Inc. – (Iselux)

Gattefossé – (Emulium Mellifera MB)

Seppic (Air Liquide) – (Montanov 82)

Dow Inc. – (DOWSIL 556 Cosmetic Grade Fluid)

Key Trends Impacting the Market

The emollients market is rising as the demand for organic skincare products continues to grow at a global level, as well as the trend for anti-aging solutions. Governments and private companies are investing more money in R&D in order to develop eco-friendly and bio-based emollients that will help reduce the impact on the environment of personal care products. Furthermore, the emollient market is expected to benefit from the progress in formulation technologies and the addition of sustainable sourcing in order to enhance the growth of the market.

Moreover, the popularity of multifunctional cosmetics on a global level is expected to drive the emollients market. Finally, the rising sensitivity of the human skin, especially in the Asia-Pacific, where this aspect is linked to pollution and other external factors that may harm the skin, will supplement the demand for soothing emollients. This type of product is perceived as more appealing as it does not only provide hydration for the skin, but it also has anti-inflammatory activity, as well as healing properties.

Which Form Segment of the Emollients Market Dominated the Market in 2023?

The liquid segment held the largest market share around 70% in 2023. Liquid emollients are popular because they are particularly good at providing deep hydration, smooth texture, and easy application to the skin. They are quickly absorbed by the skin and are therefore ideal for moisturizing products that leave the skin feeling soft without a greasy residue. Liquid emollients are used in lotion, creams, serums, and hair products to make these products easy to apply to the skin or hair and spread evenly, thus enhancing the sensory experience of the product. With the rise of newer weightless and non-comedogenic solutions across the skin hydration and anti-aging markets, the demand for these emollients is ever-increasing.

Emollients Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.70 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Esters, Fatty Acids, Ethers, Fatty Alcohols, Silicones, and Others)



• By Form (Solid and Liquid)



• By Application (Skin Care, Oral Care, Hair Care, Deodorants, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • Growing awareness about the benefits of emollients in maintaining healthy skin



• Rising disposable income leading to higher spending on skincare products



• Increasing demand for emollients in the cosmetics and personal care industry

Which Application Segment led the Emollients Market in 2023?

The Skincare application segment held the largest market share of 40% in 2023. This dominance is driven by the rising consumer demand for effective moisturizing solutions, particularly for dry and sensitive skin. The growing prevalence of dermatological conditions such as eczema and psoriasis are also contributing to the increased use of emollients in therapeutic skincare products. The demand for skincare products enriched with emollients is particularly high in regions with extreme climates, where consumers are seeking solutions to combat dry and flaky skin.

Which Region is Expected to Dominate the Emollients Market?

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of around 34.7% in 2023 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea are some of the biggest emollient consumer countries in the region. The growth in these countries stems from greater consumer knowledge of skincare and the proliferating beauty and personal care industry. The Chinese market for emollients is proliferating majorly from the continuously increasing routines of facial care as well as the sales and usage of premium beauty products. The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported in the year 2023 an annual growth of 12% in the beauty and personal care market, making the demand for superlative performance emollients even higher. In India, the emollient demand is escalating mainly from the increased spending rate and the number of the middle-class population. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs of India projected a growth of 9% in the personal care market in the year 2023.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Croda International launched a new range of plant-based emollients targeting the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly skincare products. The new line includes emollients derived from renewable sources, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability.

In 2023, BASF SE expanded its personal care portfolio by introducing bioactive emollients designed to enhance skin hydration and barrier function. These innovative products are aimed at addressing the needs of consumers with sensitive skin and are expected to drive growth in the premium skincare segment.

In 2023, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announced its investment in bio-based emollients to meet the rising demand for natural ingredients in personal care formulations. The company aims to enhance its product offerings by integrating renewable raw materials into its emollient production process.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Emollients Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Emollients Market Segmentation, by Form

9. Emollients Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

