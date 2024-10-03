Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast biopsy devices market is poised for exceptional growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% from 2022 to 2032. According to the latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is anticipated to surge from USD 2.1 billion in 2022 to a substantial USD 3.6 billion by 2032.



This growth can be attributed to various lifestyle changes affecting women's health, including behavioral patterns, nutritional preferences, and levels of physical activity. Notably, higher body weight correlates with increased insulin levels, which have been linked to several cancers, particularly breast cancer. Lifestyle factors such as alcohol consumption, obesity, the use of birth control, menopausal hormone therapy, and breast implants are significant contributors to the rising incidence of breast cancer.

As life expectancy continues to increase, the demand for breast cancer detection and treatment solutions is expected to drive the expansion of the breast biopsy devices market. Advanced biopsy techniques are facilitating improved accuracy, simplicity, and convenience for radiologists and surgeons, paving the way for innovative players to enter the market with cutting-edge technology.

Key industry players are focusing on enhancing product offerings during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. This proactive approach is anticipated to create substantial opportunities for growth and further solidify the market's expansion.

"The burgeoning growth of the breast biopsy devices market signifies a pivotal shift in the healthcare landscape. With advancements in technology and increasing awareness, these devices play a crucial role in early detection and diagnosis, thereby improving patient outcomes.”– opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key factors driving the market expansion include:

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in biopsy devices, including needle design and imaging techniques, enhances accuracy and efficiency in breast cancer diagnosis.

Rising Cancer Incidence: The growing prevalence of breast cancer globally propels the demand for biopsy devices, fostering early detection and timely intervention.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Higher healthcare expenditure, coupled with rising disposable incomes, fuels investment in advanced medical technologies, boosting market growth.





The burgeoning breast biopsy devices market offers lucrative opportunities for market players, including manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers, to capitalize on the escalating demand for innovative diagnostic solutions.

Growing Market Interest: Explore Comprehensive Insights and Trends with Our Detailed Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/breast-biopsy-device-market

Market Value of Breast Biopsy Devices by Country:

The USA holds a commanding position in the North American market, accounting for approximately 88.6% of the total share in 2021.

The US market is anticipated to maintain strong growth throughout the forecast period.

The United Kingdom is expected to experience a notable CAGR of nearly 5.6%.

China is leading the way with the fastest growth rate, projected to have a CAGR of 6.4%.

The Breast Biopsy Devices Market is evolving rapidly, but it faces several key challenges that could impact its growth and innovation. Here are some of the primary challenges:

Regulatory Hurdles: Obtaining regulatory approvals for new devices can be a lengthy and complex process. Manufacturers must comply with stringent regulations from agencies such as the FDA and CE Mark in Europe, which can delay product launches.

High Cost of Devices: The cost of advanced breast biopsy devices can be prohibitive for healthcare providers, especially in developing regions. High upfront costs may limit access to these technologies, affecting market penetration.

Technological Competition: Rapid advancements in technology lead to increased competition among manufacturers. Staying ahead with innovative features and maintaining competitive pricing while ensuring high quality can be challenging.

Training and Skill Requirements: Operating advanced biopsy devices often requires specialized training and skills. A shortage of trained healthcare professionals can hinder the adoption of new technologies.

Patient Anxiety and Acceptance: Many patients experience anxiety about biopsy procedures, which may lead to reluctance in undergoing necessary testing. Overcoming these psychological barriers is crucial for market growth.

Insurance Reimbursement Issues: Inconsistent insurance coverage and reimbursement policies for breast biopsy procedures can deter healthcare providers from investing in new devices. Clarity in reimbursement processes is essential for widespread adoption.









Breast Biopsy Devices Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Breast Biopsy Devices market. Competitive information detailed in the Breast Biopsy Devices market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Breast Biopsy Devices market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

ARGON MEDICAL

Becton Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Medax Srl Unipersonale

Planmed Oy,

Scion Medical Technologies, LLC

Siemens Healthier





Breast Biopsy Devices Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Breast Biopsy Devices market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product:

Biopsy Needle Core Needles Fine Aspiration Needles

MRI-Guide Biopsy Systems

Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Systems Two-Dimensional (2-D) Mammographic Ultrasonic Scanning Systems Three-Dimensional (3-D) B-Mode Mammographic Ultrasonic Scanning Systems

Vacuum-Assisted Device (VAD)

Guide Wire (Localization Wire)

Breast Biopsy Marker

By Indication:

Complex cyst

Solid mass

Suspicious solid mass( fibroadenoma )

Suspicious micro calcifications

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

El mercado mundial de dispositivos de biopsia de mama está preparado para un crecimiento excepcional, con una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) proyectada de aproximadamente el 5,5 % entre 2022 y 2032. Según el último informe de Future Market Insights (FMI), se prevé que el mercado aumente de 2100 millones de dólares en 2022 a unos sustanciales 3600 millones de dólares en 2032.

Este crecimiento se puede atribuir a varios cambios en el estilo de vida que afectan a la salud de las mujeres, incluidos los patrones de comportamiento, las preferencias nutricionales y los niveles de actividad física. En particular, un mayor peso corporal se correlaciona con un aumento de los niveles de insulina, que se han relacionado con varios tipos de cáncer, en particular el cáncer de mama. Los factores de estilo de vida como el consumo de alcohol, la obesidad, el uso de anticonceptivos, la terapia hormonal menopáusica y los implantes mamarios contribuyen de manera significativa a la creciente incidencia del cáncer de mama.

A medida que la esperanza de vida sigue aumentando, se espera que la demanda de soluciones de detección y tratamiento del cáncer de mama impulse la expansión del mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama. Las técnicas avanzadas de biopsia están facilitando una mayor precisión, simplicidad y comodidad para los radiólogos y cirujanos, allanando el camino para que los actores innovadores ingresen al mercado con tecnología de vanguardia.

Los actores clave de la industria se están centrando en mejorar la oferta de productos durante el período de pronóstico de 2022 a 2032. Se prevé que este enfoque proactivo cree oportunidades sustanciales de crecimiento y consolide aún más la expansión del mercado. "El crecimiento floreciente del mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama significa un cambio fundamental en el panorama de la atención médica. Con los avances en la tecnología y la creciente conciencia, estos dispositivos desempeñan un papel crucial en la detección y el diagnóstico tempranos, mejorando así los resultados de los pacientes", opina Sabyasachi Ghosh, vicepresidente asociado de Future Market Insights (FMI).

Los factores clave que impulsan la expansión del mercado incluyen:

• Avances tecnológicos: la innovación continua en dispositivos de biopsia, incluido el diseño de agujas y las técnicas de imágenes, mejora la precisión y la eficiencia en el diagnóstico del cáncer de mama.

• Aumento de la incidencia del cáncer: la creciente prevalencia del cáncer de mama a nivel mundial impulsa la demanda de dispositivos de biopsia, lo que fomenta la detección temprana y la intervención oportuna.

• Aumento del gasto en atención médica: el mayor gasto en atención médica, junto con el aumento de los ingresos disponibles, impulsa la inversión en tecnologías médicas avanzadas, lo que impulsa el crecimiento del mercado.

El floreciente mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama ofrece oportunidades lucrativas para los actores del mercado, incluidos los fabricantes, distribuidores y proveedores de atención médica, para capitalizar la creciente demanda de soluciones de diagnóstico innovadoras. Valor de mercado de los dispositivos de biopsia de mama por país:

• Estados Unidos ocupa una posición dominante en el mercado norteamericano, representando aproximadamente el 88,6 % de la participación total en 2021.

• Se prevé que el mercado estadounidense mantenga un fuerte crecimiento durante el período de pronóstico.

• Se espera que el Reino Unido experimente una CAGR notable de casi el 5,6 %.

• China lidera el camino con la tasa de crecimiento más rápida, con una CAGR proyectada del 6,4 %.

El mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama está evolucionando rápidamente, pero enfrenta varios desafíos clave que podrían afectar su crecimiento e innovación. Estos son algunos de los principales desafíos:

• Obstáculos regulatorios: Obtener aprobaciones regulatorias para nuevos dispositivos puede ser un proceso largo y complejo. Los fabricantes deben cumplir con regulaciones estrictas de agencias como la FDA y la marca CE en Europa, lo que puede retrasar los lanzamientos de productos.

• Alto costo de los dispositivos: El costo de los dispositivos avanzados de biopsia de mama puede ser prohibitivo para los proveedores de atención médica, especialmente en regiones en desarrollo. Los altos costos iniciales pueden limitar el acceso a estas tecnologías, lo que afecta la penetración en el mercado.

• Competencia tecnológica: Los rápidos avances en la tecnología conducen a una mayor competencia entre los fabricantes. Mantenerse a la vanguardia con características innovadoras y mantener precios competitivos al mismo tiempo que se garantiza una alta calidad puede ser un desafío.

• Requisitos de capacitación y habilidades: Operar dispositivos de biopsia avanzados a menudo requiere capacitación y habilidades especializadas. La escasez de profesionales de la salud capacitados puede obstaculizar la adopción de nuevas tecnologías.

• Ansiedad y aceptación del paciente: Muchos pacientes experimentan ansiedad sobre los procedimientos de biopsia, lo que puede generar renuencia a someterse a las pruebas necesarias. Superar estas barreras psicológicas es crucial para el crecimiento del mercado.

• Problemas de reembolso de seguros: las políticas de reembolso y cobertura de seguros inconsistentes para los procedimientos de biopsia de mama pueden disuadir a los proveedores de atención médica de invertir en nuevos dispositivos. La claridad en los procesos de reembolso es esencial para una adopción generalizada.

Mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama: análisis de la competencia

El estudio de FMI presenta un análisis integral de los actores a nivel global, regional y nacional activos en el mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama. La información competitiva detallada en el informe de mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama se ha basado en lanzamientos de productos innovadores, canales de distribución, redes locales, penetración industrial, métodos de producción y generación de ingresos de cada actor del mercado. Además, las estrategias de crecimiento y las actividades de fusiones y adquisiciones (M&A) asociadas con los actores se incluyen en el informe de mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama.

Los actores clave cubiertos en el informe incluyen:

• ARGON MEDICAL

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• C.R. Bard, Inc.

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

• GE Healthcare

• Hologic, Inc.

• Leica Biosystems

• Medax Srl Unipersonale

• Planmed Oy,

• Scion Medical Technologies, LLC

• Siemens Healthier

Mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama: segmentación

La valiosa información cubierta en el informe de mercado de dispositivos de biopsia de mama de FMI se ha segregado en segmentos y subsegmentos clave. Por producto:

• Agujas para biopsia

• Agujas de núcleo

• Agujas de aspiración fina

• Sistemas de biopsia guiada por resonancia magnética

• Sistemas de biopsia mamaria guiada por ultrasonido

• Sistemas de escaneo ultrasónico mamográfico bidimensional (2-D)

• Sistemas de escaneo ultrasónico mamográfico tridimensional (3-D) en modo B

• Dispositivo asistido por vacío (VAD)

• Alambre guía (alambre de localización)

• Marcador de biopsia mamaria

Por indicación:

• Quiste complejo

• Masa sólida

• Masa sólida sospechosa (fibroadenoma)

• Microcalcificaciones sospechosas

Por usuario final:

• Hospitales

• Clínicas especializadas

• Centros quirúrgicos ambulatorios

• Institutos de investigación del cáncer

Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

