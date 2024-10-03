GetFueled appoints Dr. Jan Groen as Chief Strategy Officer

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands – 3 October 2024 – GetFueled B.V., a leading AI-powered business development platform for the life sciences sector, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Jan Groen as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With over 25 years of leadership in the life sciences industry diagnostics and clinical trials, Dr. Groen will be pivotal in driving the growth and market adoption of GetFueled's Digital Business Development (DBD) platform. His extensive experience will also benefit customers, enhancing their ability to find qualified leads, secure funding, and close deals.

Dr. Groen has held several international executive roles at public and privately owned companies, including Intravacc, Agendia, and MDxHealth. He currently serves on the board as independent director of SPL Medial (NL), Delta Life Sciences (NL), Noviogenix (CH), and as chairman for Angle Plc (UK) and Vesica Health (USA). His addition to the team as CSO signals a new phase of growth for GetFueled, which has already shown early tracking and success across various life science sectors. During the start-up phase of GetFueled’s AI-driven DBD platform, several life science and healthcare companies, including CDMOs, CROs, and diagnostics companies, identified company-specific customers with a 15% conversion rate. These efforts have led to significant gains in customer outreach, investor engagement, and business development efficiency.

Daan Bak, CEO of GetFueled, stated:

“Dr. Groen’s experience and strategic vision will help us scale faster and help our customers reach their goals more effectively. With his leadership, we aim to set new standards for business development in the life sciences sector.”

Dr. Jan Groen said:

“I’m thrilled to join GetFueled at such a transformative time. The platform is a game changer for life science companies, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

About GetFueled

GetFueled is an AI-powered business development platform accelerating customer and investor outreach for life sciences companies. By automating lead qualification, messaging, and engagement, GetFueled helps clients achieve faster results, meet KPIs, and close deals efficiently. The platform enables companies to connect with key decision-makers, optimize business development efforts, and drive significant growth in the life sciences market. For more information see our website https://www.getfueled.io or follow us on https://linkedin.com/company/getfueled

