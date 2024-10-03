Sterilization Services Market Research by Electron Beam, EtO, Steam, Gamma, X-Ray, Hydrogen Peroxide, Contract Sterilization, Validation Services, Off-Site, on-Site - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Services Market by Method (Electron Beam, EtO, Steam, Gamma, X-Ray, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Contract Sterilization, Validation Services), Mode of Delivery (Off-Site, on-Site), End User, & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sterilization services market is valued at an estimated USD 3.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.7%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sterilization services market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints.

The increasing number of surgeries performed has led to a growing need sterilization services. The demand for sterilization services is therefore expected to increase as prevalence of hospital-acquired infection is growing. The sterilization services market observes lucrative opportunity area due to the potential of E-beam sterilization.



The gamma sterilization segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the sterilization services market, by method, during the forecast period



Based on method, the global sterilization services market is segmented into ethylene oxide sterilization, gamma sterilization, e-beam sterilization, x-ray sterilization, steam sterilization, hydrogen peroxide sterilization and other methods. Gamma sterilization is ideal for high-throughput environments and packaged goods, effectively sterilizing items such as syringes, surgical gloves, and packaging components without altering the product, contributes to their extensive usage and market demand during the forecast period. Gamma sterilization has observed increasing demand from pharmaceutical, medical and packaging sctors due to bulk item sterilization and minimal residuals.



The contract sterilization services segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the sterilization services market, by type, during the forecast period.



Based on type, the sterilization services marketis segmented contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. Contract sterilization services include off-site and on-site services for sterilizing several products and medical devices. These services are considered a good choice for most products, especially medical devices, owing to their suitability for large and small companies. These factors are contributing to growth of this segment. The growing preference of contract sterilization by medical device company is driven by focus on reducing surgical site infection.



The off-site sterilization service segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the sterilization services market, in 2023, by mode of delivery



Based on shape, the sterilization services market is segmented into off-site sterilization service and on-site sterilization service. Off-site sterilization/contract sterilization allows for higher output with less financial risk while ensuring the efficiency & quality of the product. Off-site sterilization services allow healthcare facilities, especially hospitals and ambulatory care facilities, to focus more on their core competencies, such as R&D and other healthcare provisions. Which is contributing to their extensive adoption and market demand during the forecast period.



The medical device companies segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the sterilization services market in 2023, by end user.



Based on end user, the sterilization services market is segmented into medical device companies, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and other end users. The expansion of healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging markets, has led to an increase in number of medical device companies, driving demand for sterilization services among these end users during the forecasted period. Medical device companies recommend sterilization for products such as endoscopes, laproscopes, arthroscopes, mouth pieces and spirometry tubing.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness highest growth rate in the sterilization services market during the forecast period



The global sterilization services market is segmented into six regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the GCC Countries. Over the span of the forecast period, the sterilization services market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region. Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to develop at the greatest rate due to factors such government initiatives to raise awareness about infection control and the growing number of hospitals and clinics in China and India.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers: (Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, growing focus o food sterilization due to foodborne diseases and rising trend of outsourcing sterilization services to third party vendors), opportunities (Potential of E-beam sterilization and growth potential of healthcare industry in emerging economies), and trends (Advancement of hydrogen peroxide sterilization service) influencing the growth of the in sterilization services market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the sterilization services market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, and investments in the sterilization services market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like STERIS plc (Ireland), Sotera Health (US) and Servizi Italia S.p.A (Italy) are among others, in the sterilization services market strategies.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the sterilization services market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Steris PLC

Sotera Health

Servizi Italia S.P.A

E-Beam Services, Inc.

Bgs Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co.KG

Medistri SA

H.W. Andersen Products Ltd.

Cretex Companies

Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.

Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Avantti Medi Clear

Steripure

Europlaz

Centerpiece

Midwest Sterilization Corporation

Blue Line Sterilization Services, LLC

Steripack Group

Steritek Inc.

Sterilization Services

Nextbeam

Meridian Medical

Prince Sterilization Services, LLC

C.G. Laboratories, Inc.

Pro-Tech Design and Manufacturing Inc.

Clordisys Solutions Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h05bi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment