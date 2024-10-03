Laser Hair Removal Devices Market Report 2024: Focus on Select Players Alma Lasers, Cutera, Cynosure, Lumenis, Lutronic, Sciton, Solta Medical, Syneron Medical, Venus Concept Canada and Viora

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Hair Removal Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Laser Hair Removal Devices was estimated at US$1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diode Laser Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.7%. The Nd: Yag Laser Devices segment is also set to grow at 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $271.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR to reach $298.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Laser Hair Removal Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 471 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025

All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2025

Competitive Landscape

Laser Hair Removal Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Overview

Laser Hair Removal Devices Market Continues to Exhibit Stupendous Growth

Laser Devices, Diode & Beauty Clinics: Segments with Laser-Focus on Growth of Laser Hair Removal Devices Market

North America Sweeps Laser Hair Removal Devices Market with Majority Stake

Asia-Pacific to Display Fastest Growth

Laser Hair Removal Devices Market Makes Powerful Strides with Host of Drivers

Laser Hair Removal: Factors Stoking Popularity of the Procedure

Product Innovation as Key Strategy for Players

Recent Market Analytics

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for the Laser Hair Removal Devices Market

Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards Laser Devices

Women Continue to be Major User Base for Laser Hair Removal Devices

Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost, Pain, and Effectiveness

Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas, Advantages and Disadvantages

Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2023

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity

Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple Features Drives Market

Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market

Recent Technological Advancements in Laser Hair Removal Devices

Rise in Number of Dermatology Clinics and Aesthetic Centers Bodes Well for Market Growth

Laser Hair Removal to be the Next Stop for Artificial Intelligence

Robot-Assisted Laser Hair Removal Eliminates Errors & Improves Accuracy

Pulsating Startups Scripting an Engaging Story for Laser Hair Removal Devices Market

Startups' Business Models & Technologies Disrupting Market

Promising Startups in Laser Hair Removal Device Domain

Advances in Non-Crystal Diode Laser Technology Drive Market Growth

The Rising Popularity of Portable Laser Hair Removal Devices

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 96 Featured):

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

LUMENIS

Lutronic

Sciton Inc.

Solta Medical Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Venus Concept Canada Corp.

Viora

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dudowa

