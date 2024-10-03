FBLA Conferences Bring Networking, Career Opportunities, and Advice to College Students

Reston, Virginia, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College students from across the country are invited to attend two Career Connections Conferences hosted by Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business. The conferences will be held in Atlanta October 17-19 and Des Moines October 24-26.

Both conferences will feature opportunities for students to hear from C-suite executives, recruiters, and young professionals about how to launch and succeed in their careers. In Atlanta, students will hear from leaders at Randstad, while executives at the Principal Financial Group® in Des Moines will host professional development workshops.

Students can also receive individual feedback on their resume and a professional headshot; engage in a business case competition for national recognition; and meet with companies hiring employees at a Career Showcase & Expo. Some of the companies participating include:

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Equifax

INVISION planning | architecture | interiors

Men’s Warehouse

Nationwide

Randstad

RSM US LLP

Uniqlo

“FBLA is thrilled to provide this unique opportunity for college students to connect with industry leaders and peers so they can be on the fast track to success once they enter the workforce,” FBLA Interim President & CEO Randy W. Fiser said. “Students who attend our conferences will walk away with valuable skills, knowledge, and contacts to help them develop as leaders, while companies will have access to a workforce pipeline of highly motivated young professionals.”

"We’re excited to welcome back the Career Connections Conference to Principal® for the second year,” added Jon Couture, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Principal. “Hosting over 200 bright, ambitious students at our Des Moines headquarters is a unique opportunity to offer perspective on the finance industry, workplace trends, and essential insights that early-career professionals need.”

The registration fee for each conference is $115, with a Friday-only day pass available for $70. The conference registration deadline is October 8.

About FBLA

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 200,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 145 years, we're helping more than 64 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and named as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management3." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

1 As of June 30, 2024

2 Ethisphere, 2024

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023