Sexual Enhancers Global Market Overview 2024

The global market for Sexual Enhancers is expected to maintain a strong CAGR of 9.4% between 2024 and 2030 and stand at a projected US$506 million by 2030 from an estimated US$295.8 million in 2024.



Globally, the demand for Sexual Enhancers has been exhibiting impressive growth, the major reasons for which include increase in understanding & accepting sexual health issues, requirement for supplements due to sedentary lifestyles, stress & poor food habits, availability of a variety of products to correct erectile dysfunction in the aging male population, increase in disposable income, advancements in technologies in terms of product quality & product accessibility, change in societal mindset towards sexual health issues and greater inclination towards natural & herbal solutions as sexual enhancement supplements.







North America holds the largest market in the arena of Sexual Enhancers. The growing demand in this region is due to the increase in the problem of erectile dysfunction, number of pharmaceutical companies, surge in research and development in treating erectile dysfunction and government regulations for making safety standards towards these drugs and enhancers.



Sexual Enhancers Market Analysis by Product Form



On the basis of type of product, the pills & supplements account for largest share in the Sexual Enhancers market, owing to the fact that they are available as dietary supplements to increase blood flow to penis for better erection along with general arousal, performance and endurance. As a result, the demand for Sexual Enhancers in is product form is also expected to post the fastest growth over the analysis period.



Sexual Enhancers Market Analysis by End-User



By end-user, consumption of Sexual Enhancers by Males dominates the market, since this segment of the population experiences more sexual problems, such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation and poor libido. However, the demand for Sexual Enhancers among Females would likely register a faster growth, owing to reasons, such as low sex drive, stress, life changes and chronic conditions, such as diabetes or multiple sclerosis.



Sexual Enhancers Market Analysis by Distribution Channel



Based on distribution channel, the Offline segment corners a larger share of the demand for Sexual Enhancers due to being more accessible to all classes of consumers. This category comprises medical and hospital pharmacies, which also offer expert guidance to patients seeking personal treatment options. Procuring these products via Online channels, however, is expected to maintain a faster growth, as this is a cost-effective option, heavy discounts are offered on products, growing popularity of ecommerce platforms and easy ordering process with quick home delivery.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $295.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $506 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

Product Outline

Sexual Enhancers Defined

Sexual Enhancers Product Forms

Essential Oils

Gels & Creams

Pills & Supplements

Other Products

Sexual Enhancers End-Users

Males

Females

Sexual Enhancers Distribution Channels

Offline

Online

2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Sexual Enhancers Market Overview by Product Form

Sexual Enhancers Product Market Overview by Global Region

Essential Oils

Gels & Creams

Pills & Supplements

Other Products

Global Sexual Enhancers Market Overview by End-User

Sexual Enhancers End-User Overview by Global Region

Females

Males

Global Sexual Enhancers Market Overview by Distribution Channel

Sexual Enhancers Distribution Channel Overview by Global Region

Offline

Online

