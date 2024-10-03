Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Condo at North Oaks of Ann Arbor - The Villa Collection in Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new luxury condo at North Oaks of Ann Arbor - The Villa Collection in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Only seven quick move-in homes remain available for sale at this popular community.

Toll Brothers is now offering its final selection of new condos at North Oaks of Ann Arbor , offering resort-style amenities and a low-maintenance lifestyle. The Villa Collection home designs range from 2,200 to over 2,600 square feet, featuring first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites and modern designer-appointed features curated by a professional design consultant. Home prices start at $689,995, with select homes available for immediate move-in.





The community’s resort-style amenities include a spectacular clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, locker rooms, club and game rooms, outdoor lap and wading pools, and a play structure. Residents will also enjoy an exceptional location - only a few minutes from the restaurants, shops, services, and nightlife of downtown Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan campus and medical facilities, VA Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. In addition, Traverwood Library, Olsen Park and Dog Park, Oakwoods Nature Area, and Dhu Varren Woods Nature Areas are all within a short walking distance.

“This is the final opportunity for home buyers to own a luxury residence in this highly sought-after community,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “North Oaks of Ann Arbor offers an unparalleled lifestyle with resort-style amenities in an exceptional location in Southeast Michigan. We invite home buyers to explore our final homes ready for quick closing and move-in.”





The Toll Brothers Sales Center for North Oaks of Ann Arbor - The Villa Collection , located at 3231 Ardley Avenue in Ann Arbor, is open Monday from 3 pm to 6 pm and Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Prospective home buyers can call 866-267-0537 for more information or to schedule a tour.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

