Establishment of New “Circle for MMIWG2S+ and Resource Development” on National Day of Action for MMIWG2S+

Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us on the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Gender Diverse People (MMIWG2S+) for the official announcement of the establishment of a new Circle on MMIWG2S+ and Resource Development. The Circle, co-developed by the Socioeconomic and Marine Shipping Subcommittees for the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee for the Trans Mountain Expansion and Existing Pipeline (IAMC-TMX), includes MMIWG2S+ grassroots advocates at the forefront of taking action on gender and race based violence.

Indigenous members of the Circle are calling upon Deputy Heads and other federal leaders to come together on this National Day of Action for MMIWG2S+ to engage in ceremony, enhance their understanding of the ongoing crisis of MMIWG2S+, and affirm a commitment to taking meaningful action in accelerating progress on MMIWG2S+ Calls for Justice 13.1-13.5., which are focused specifically on resource development.

Media are invited to attend:

Date: Friday, October 4th, 2024

Time: 9:00am-12:30pm

Post Event Media Interviews with Circle Members: 12:00pm-12:30pm

Location: Musqueam Cultural Centre, 4000 Musqueam Avenue, Vancouver

Members of the new Circle:

● President Tracy Friedel, PhD (Lac Ste. Anne Métis), Committee member and SESC Chair (Circle co-chair)

● Trina Sxwithul’txw, (Penelakut Tribe Member) Committee member and Marine Shipping Subcommittee (MSSC) Chair (Circle co-chair)

● Violet Meguinis, SESC Member, Chair, T’suut’ina Police Commission

● Cathy Arcega, SESC Member, Advisor to the RCMP "K" Division Commanding Officers Indigenous Advisory Committee

● Laura Sparrow, (Musqueam Indian Band) SESC Member

● Zoe Craig-Sparrow, (Musqueam Indian Band) Justice for Girls

● Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, Chair, National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

● Sharon McIvor, Feminist Alliance for International Action

● Melissa Moses, Founder, Owner and Chief Instructor, Nicola Valley Muay Thai

● Chief George Lampreau (Simpcw First Nation), Committee member and SESC member

● Chief Marcel Shackelly (Nooaitch Indian Band), Committee member, SESC member and Indigenous Monitoring Subcommittee (IMSC) Co-Chair

● Sandia Wu, SESC Member and Deputy Director, MMIWG2S+ Policy Team, Natural Resources Canada

Federal Leaders from Natural Resources Canada, Canada Energy Regulator, Privy Council Office, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, PacifiCan and the BC Federal Council, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, and Transport Canada will be in attendance.

About IAMC-TMX

The Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee (IAMC) brings together 13 Indigenous and six senior federal representatives to provide advice to regulators and to monitor the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) Project and existing pipeline. Members have a shared goal of safety and protection of environmental and Indigenous interests in local lands and water. Participation by an Indigenous community does not mean that it supports or opposes the project, nor does it change the government's duty to consult.