AAPA, Perspectus, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Foster Innovation and Harness New Technology Among PA Profession

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) and Perspectus, Inc. announced a new strategic partnership focused on harnessing the power of innovation in healthcare to improve training and health outcomes. The partnership will introduce Perspectus’ immersive virtual reality (VR) technology to AAPA members, PA programs across the country, and leaders in healthcare.

Perspectus VR is a patented software platform that enables students and practicing providers to study anatomy in an immersive 3D environment where they can manipulate anatomical structures in a virtual space and volumize actual patient (MRI and CT) scans to further understand medical diagnoses.

As confirmed by a new peer-reviewed study published in 2023 in the Medical Science Educator Journal, Perspectus’ anatomy content maintains the rigor of traditional gross anatomy labs, while improving student outcomes and engagement. During testing at Colorado State University, Perspectus software increased understanding of spatial relationships and anatomical systems for 87% of students.

“The growing shortage of healthcare providers, soaring medical costs, and the expansion of medical services continues to drive AAPA’s efforts to support our nation’s PAs as they work to expand patient access to care,” AAPA CEO Lisa M. Gables said. “We are excited to connect our members to Perspectus technology and empower PAs with advanced tools to deliver high-quality and cost-effective patient-centered care.”

Perspectus VR also provides tremendous value to patients, who can be shown their own medical scans by clinicians so that they can better understand their conditions. The technology can be even more useful for PAs due to their unique focus on patient care and ability to spend more time with patients.

“We are thrilled to partner with AAPA and believe our technology supports its mission to ensure the professional growth and excellence of current and prospective PAs,” said Steve Tober, CEO of Perspectus. “With our platform, we are revolutionizing teaching, learning and patient communication, making the once complex and static world of anatomy accessible, engaging, and cost-effective through immersive virtual reality experiences.”

###

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/physician assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Perspectus, Inc.

Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Perspectus is the industry leader in healthcare VR software. Perspectus offers solutions for student, patient and clinician education and its flagship product, Perspectus VR, has now been deployed to more than 5,000 users.