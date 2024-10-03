Vietnam Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2024: A $1.5+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Trends Overview, New Programs, Cashback Schemes, Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in this region is expected to grow by 11.0% on an annual basis to reach US$1.07 billion in 2024.







In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.5% during 2024-2028. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$967.2 million in 2023 to reach US$1.54 billion by 2028.



The loyalty program landscape in Vietnam is characterized by rapid evolution, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and regulatory shifts. Companies increasingly adopt personalized and technology-integrated solutions while exploring cashback options to enhance customer engagement. The launch of innovative programs by major players signifies a competitive market focused on delivering value to consumers.



As the regulatory environment becomes more stringent, businesses must navigate these changes carefully to ensure compliance and maintain consumer trust. The future of loyalty programs in Vietnam appears promising, with significant growth potential as firms continue to innovate and adapt to the needs of their customer base. Senior executives must monitor these trends, ensuring their loyalty strategies align with market dynamics and regulatory requirements to achieve sustained success.



Overview of Loyalty Program Trends



The loyalty program landscape in Vietnam is rapidly evolving, driven by changing consumer behaviours and technological advancements. Key trends shaping this market include.

Growing Popularity: Loyalty programs are increasingly becoming a staple in various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and e-commerce. As competition intensifies, businesses recognize the importance of loyalty programs to enhance customer retention and engagement.

Emphasis on Personalization: Brands leverage data analytics to create personalized loyalty experiences. Tailored rewards and targeted communications enhance customer satisfaction and foster deeper connections, making personalization a critical focus for loyalty programs.

Integration of Mobile Technology: The widespread use of smartphones has transformed loyalty programs in Vietnam. Consumers can easily track their rewards, receive personalized offers, and redeem benefits through mobile applications, improving convenience and engagement.

Coalition Loyalty Programs: There is a notable rise in coalition loyalty programs, where multiple brands collaborate to offer shared rewards. This approach allows consumers to earn and redeem points across various merchants, enhancing the overall value of loyalty programs.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility: Consumers are increasingly attracted to brands that demonstrate social responsibility. Loyalty programs that incorporate eco-friendly practices or support local communities resonate well with Vietnamese consumers' values.

These trends indicate a dynamic and evolving loyalty program landscape that resonates with the diverse preferences of Vietnamese consumers.



New Loyalty Programs Launched in the Country



Recent months have seen the introduction of several innovative loyalty programs across Vietnam, reflecting strategic responses to consumer demands.

Vingroup's VinID Program: Vingroup has launched the VinID loyalty program, which allows customers to earn points across its various services, including retail, real estate, and healthcare. This coalition program enables seamless point accumulation and redemption, enhancing customer engagement across multiple sectors.

GrabRewards Expansion: Grab has expanded its GrabRewards program to include more partners and personalized offers. Users can earn points for rides, food deliveries, and other services, which can be redeemed for discounts and promotions, catering to the growing demand for convenience.

Lazada's Loyalty Initiative: Lazada has introduced a loyalty program that rewards users for shopping on its platform. Customers can earn points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for discounts on future transactions, enhancing customer retention.

Prudential's Pulse Loyalty Program: Prudential Vietnam has launched the Pulse loyalty program, which rewards customers for engaging in healthy activities tracked through the Pulse app. Users can earn points for completing health challenges, which can be redeemed for insurance premium discounts or wellness products.

These initiatives reflect a competitive landscape where businesses are continuously adapting their loyalty strategies to meet the diverse needs of Vietnamese consumers.



Overview of Cashback Loyalty Program Trend



Cashback loyalty programs are gaining traction as a preferred alternative to traditional point-based systems in Vietnam. Key aspects of this trend include.

Immediate Financial Benefits: Cashback programs provide instant rewards, appealing to consumers who prefer immediate gratification over delayed rewards associated with points. This immediacy enhances the attractiveness of these programs.

Enhanced Value Perception: As consumers become more price-sensitive, cashback offers are viewed as a way to enhance perceived value, particularly in competitive sectors like retail and e-commerce. Cashback programs can effectively drive customer loyalty by providing tangible savings.

Integration with Digital Payment Solutions: The rise of digital wallets and payment platforms has facilitated the implementation of cashback programs, allowing seamless transactions and easy reward redemption. This integration aligns with consumers' increasing reliance on digital payment methods.

Market Differentiation: Companies utilize cashback programs to differentiate themselves in a crowded market, driving customer acquisition and retention through attractive offers. This strategy is particularly effective in sectors where competition is intense.

This trend underscores a shift towards more flexible and consumer-friendly loyalty solutions that cater to the evolving preferences of shoppers across Vietnam.



Recent Regulatory Changes Impacting Loyalty Programs



The regulatory environment surrounding loyalty programs in Vietnam is evolving, with significant implications for businesses.

Data Protection Regulations: Stricter regulations regarding consumer data collection and usage require loyalty programs to adopt transparent, permission-based models. Compliance with these regulations is essential for maintaining consumer trust and safeguarding personal information.

Consumer Protection Laws: New laws safeguarding consumer rights may necessitate clearer communication regarding loyalty program terms and conditions, enhancing transparency and fairness. This regulatory focus ensures that consumers are fully informed about their rights and the benefits of participating in loyalty programs.

E-Wallet Regulation: Recent regulatory changes regarding digital payments and e-wallets may impact loyalty programs, particularly those linked to financial services. Companies must ensure compliance with these regulations to avoid penalties and maintain customer trust.

These regulatory changes compel businesses to adapt their loyalty programs, ensuring compliance while maintaining customer engagement and satisfaction. Companies must align their loyalty strategies with legal requirements while delivering value to consumers.



Scope



Vietnam Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Vietnam

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Vietnam Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Vietnam Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Vietnam Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Vietnam Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Vietnam Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

