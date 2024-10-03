Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Production Capacity Outlook Report - Expected to Reach 9,078 MGY by 2030 - Forecasts by Region, Refinery Type, and Key Countries

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Production Capacity Outlook to 2030 (2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The scope of this analysis includes a global outlook on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production capacity, categorized by refinery type, region, and country. It also covers the global development outlook for SAF, organized by project stage.

Additionally, the analysis delves into SAF production capacity by refinery type, offering a regional breakdown of standalone renewable refineries, co-processing refineries, and conversion refineries. Lastly, key details on major players in the SAF industry are provided, with a focus on their production capacity.









Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is environmentally friendly and is relatively pure when compared to conventional jet fuel. Global SAF production capacity is expected to witness remarkable growth during the period 2020-2030, potentially increasing from 48 million gallons per annum (MGY) in 2020 to 9,078 MGY in 2030. A slew of projects planned mainly in North America, Asia, and Europe are expected to drive this significant capacity growth by 2030.

Key Topics Covered



1. Global SAF Production Capacity Outlook

Global SAF Production Capacity by Region

Upcoming SAF Production Capacity by Region and Refinery Type

Upcoming SAF Production Capacity by Country

Oil Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type

2. SAF Production Capacity Analysis by Region and Refinery Type

Regional Analysis of Standalone Renewable Refineries

Key Renewable Standalone Refineries

Regional Analysis by Refinery Co-Processing

Key Co-Processing Refineries

Regional Analysis by Refinery Conversions

Key Crude Oil Refinery Conversions

3. Major Players by SAF Production Capacity

Major Players by SAF Production Capacity in Standalone Renewable Refineries

Key Players for Standalone Renewable Refineries

Major Players by SAF Production Capacity in Refinery Co-Processing

Key Players for Refinery Co-Processing

Major Players by SAF Production Capacity in Refinery Conversions

Key Players for Crude Oil Refinery Conversions

