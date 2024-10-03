Aimbridge Energy Group LLC appoints new president

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Integrated Microgrid System developer Aimbridge Energy Group hires new President: Aimbridge Energy Group CEO and founder Stephen Bentley announces the appointment of Tom Osterman as President of Aimbridge Energy effective September 1st. “Tom brings with him a 40+ year history of power system engineering, design, product development and infrastructure implementation in energy and power conversion. Tom is well known via his significant experience in the Telecom and Data Center critical facility design/build and power systems markets as founder and CEO of his firm Comm/net Systems, Inc. which he ran for 30 years”. Bentley adds, “Tom brings a wealth of capability to our management team and our renewable energy product focus and has served us well over the last two years as Senior Advisor to the Board. We welcome his contribution now with a more active senior management role and anticipate his positive impact for operations growth, technology development, investor relations and client project success.”

Aimbridge Energy Group is a manufacturer and solutions provider for renewable energy systems and primarily DC-coupled microgrid implementations. Our advanced, integrated and drop-in DC microgrid systems support a variety of market verticals from C&I to community microgrids to Data Centers to large residential communities. Highly efficient direct P.V. and Wind DC generation, energy storage and distribution to DC loads with advanced supervisory control integrated into an easy to install package provides solutions for energy resiliency, safety, business continuity, E.V. charging and clean energy transition.

Aimbridge Energy Founder and CEO, Stephen Bentley, has significant prior experience as an entrepreneur, founder/operator of many firms in several markets including Automotive Dealerships, Indirect Lending, Hospitality and as a Senior strategist for tax and fintech complex management structures. Stephen is a creative and opportunistic business builder at heart and has a passion for clean-tech technology development and its potential for the clean energy transition globally. Stephen resides with his family in Denver, CO.

Aimbridge Energy new President, Tom Osterman, has 40 years’ experience founding and operating power conversion technology, product and systems integration firms primarily in the Telecom and Data Center space. He has several patents, is a member of multiple boards and trade organizations and has authored many technical trade publications. Tom’s full focus is clean energy transition development. He resides with his family north of Seattle WA.

Aimbridge Energy Group – building advanced Microgrids for clean energy transition.

