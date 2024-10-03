Groupe Partouche engage le processus de cession

d’un actif immobilier à Cannes

Paris, le 3 octobre 2024, à 18h

Groupe Partouche envisage de céder un de ses actifs immobiliers situé à Cannes, rue François Einesy. Cet immeuble, d’une surface de plancher supérieure à 5 000 m2, a abrité le 3.14 Hôtel jusqu’en 2016. Le casino, actuellement exploité au rez-de-chaussée, sera transféré début décembre au Palm Beach.

Groupe Partouche est accompagné dans ce processus de cession par KPMG Hospitality (sbotz@kpmg.fr) et 137 Notaires.

Groupe Partouche initiates the transfer process

of a real estate asset in Cannes

Paris, 3rd of October 2024, 6:00pm

Groupe Partouche is considering selling one of its real estate assets located in Cannes, rue François Einesy. This building, with a floor area of over 5,000 m², housed the 3.14 Hôtel until 2016. The casino, currently run on the ground floor, will be transferred to the Palm Beach at the beginning of December.

In this selling process, Groupe Partouche is accompanied by KPMG Hospitality (sbotz@kpmg.fr) and 137 Notaires.

Fondé en 1973, le Groupe Partouche a su se développer afin de devenir un leader européen dans son secteur d'activité. Coté en Bourse, il exploite des casinos, un club de jeux, des hôtels, des restaurants, des centres thermaux et des golfs. Le Groupe exploite 41 casinos et emploie près de 3 900 collaborateurs. Il est reconnu pour ses innovations et ses expérimentations des jeux de demain, ce qui lui permet d'aborder l'avenir avec confiance en visant le renforcement de son leadership et la poursuite de la progression de sa rentabilité. Introduit en bourse en 1995, Groupe Partouche est coté sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B. ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment . ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

Pièce jointe