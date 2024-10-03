Planisware - Total number of shares and voting rights end of September 2024

Monthly information relating to the total number of shares making and voting rights up the share capital
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)
|Declaration date
Date d’arrêté
des informations
|Total number of shares
Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
|Total number of voting rights
Nombre total
de droits de vote
30/09/2024
70,015,800
70,015,800
Attachment