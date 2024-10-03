Planisware - Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social - Septembre 2024

Monthly information relating to the total number of shares making and voting rights up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16

of the AMF General Regulation

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris

92320 Châtillon

France

(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Declaration date



Date d’arrêté

des informations Total number of shares



Nombre total d’actions composant le capital Total number of voting rights



Nombre total

de droits de vote



30/09/2024







70,015,800







70,015,800





