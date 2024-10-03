Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.



According to a federal securities lawsuit, Lululemon insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) the Company was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) the Company’s Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term LULU stockholder please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

