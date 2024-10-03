Mullen Group Ltd. 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2024 Third Quarter earnings results on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. ET, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:



Date: October 24, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Pre-Registration: registration link Upon registering, you will receive a calendar booking by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Dial-in: 1-844-763-8274 (for participants in North America) +1-647-484-8814 (International participants) Webcast: www.mullen-group.com Replay: Two weeks until November 7, 2024, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/US toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International toll), access code 8842403 followed by the pound key.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

