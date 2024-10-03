LifeMoves’ New Vice President of Programs and Services’ Diverse Background Poised to Bolster Homeless Response Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMoves is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its executive team, Vice President of Programs and Services Anat Wookey-Leonard, whose experience with the unhoused spans decades, traverses the nation’s hardest-hit areas and remains deeply rooted in homeless response systems.

Bringing with her over two decades of nonprofit leadership experience, Leonard-Wookey joins LifeMoves, Silicon Valley’s largest provider of transitional and interim housing, following extensive tenures in New York and San Francisco.

The onset of her career began in Massachusetts, where Leonard-Wookey first worked in the nonprofit transitional housing sector, assisting women and children fleeing domestic violence. Leonard-Wookey would later stand up a supervised visitation center before turning her professional focus to substance use treatment in outpatient models for youths in New York City. After earning her master’s degree in social work, she transitioned into a clinical coordinator role with a nonprofit that incorporated wraparound services to combat homelessness and eventually, accepted a position as deputy executive director for housing services, which consisted of a 330-unit, scattered-site program, four congregate buildings and a senior center.

In 2014, Leonard-Wookey relocated to the West Coast for a change of pace, signing on with the San Franciso-based stable housing and supportive services nonprofit, HomeRise, where she advanced to vice president of programs prior to her 2023 exit and launch of a consulting firm.

“We’re pleased Ms. Leonard-Wookey has decided to return to a team setting, and her extensive clinical and administrative expertise uniquely positions her to build on LifeMoves’ forward-looking momentum, driving innovative solutions and fostering impactful community partnerships to further our mission,” said LifeMoves Chief Executive Officer Aubrey Merriman. "Her impressive track record and invaluable background will serve to strengthen our efforts in guiding clients toward permanent housing and self-sufficiency."

While Leonard-Wookey holds a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University, a bachelor’s degree in psychology and women’s studies from Boston University and licensure in clinical social work in California and New York, she can trace her interest in social justice work back to childhood.

One of her earlier memories is that of her family sponsoring a refugee family, instilling in her a lifelong commitment to serving vulnerable populations.

“In that experience, I not only saw but felt the power of community and how that can counter the fear; and that showed me how powerful it was and how meaningful it was to be a part of the safety net,” Leonard-Wookey said. “That is still the driving force behind my work – wanting to be a part of the connection of community that offers understanding, safety and hope to folks who might be struggling.”

In her newest role at LifeMoves, Leonard-Wookey will steward the organization’s Programs and Services Department, identifying macro and systemic challenges to aid in the development of “out-of-the box” responses that will increase equity and inclusivity, transparency and impact for clients.

“I’m joining an amazing team that is working with their hearts and their minds to help our unhoused neighbors and to do it in a way that is meaningful and respectful and supportive of those folks – giving them choice and self-efficacy,” Leonard-Wookey said.

Leonard-Wookey is taking the reins from LifeMoves’ former Vice President of Programs and Services Brian Greenberg, who retired from his position in July after close to two decades of dedicated service.

