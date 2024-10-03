THOUGHTS OF STERLING Explores Love’s Dark Complexity Through Poetry

Charleston, SC, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our existence is often beauty intertwined with darkness, and the stormy seas of romance are no exception. Thoughts of Sterling, a newly released poetry anthology, takes readers on an emotional journey through love, longing, heartbreak, and the ways the heart holds on long after love has been lost. This remarkable collection delves into a labyrinth of emotions, wielding a raw intensity that will penetrate into readers’ hearts.

Author C. D. Carter plumbs the depths of our emotions, using rich metaphors and symbolism to represent complex experiences of the soul. His words create an open window to the hidden, secret corners of the heart. The collection takes important, primal emotions we often suppress—those quiet, persistent thoughts that we’re often afraid to confront, but that shape so much about our love lives, our decisions, and even our identities.

Thoughts of Sterling uses vivid, thought-provoking language and words as pictures to navigate contrasts that define the human spirit—hope and despair, love and heartbreak, the beauty of a relationship and the devastation of its loss—reminding us that the darkness we fear is often where the most profound beauty resides.

This is a book that will resonate with readers from all walks of life. After all, love is something we all long for, and nearly all of us have faced the pain of unrequited love or lost relationships with friends, family, or significant others. By encouraging readers to reflect on their own journeys and the shared experience of love, pain, and personal growth, Carter has crafted an essential read for deep thinkers, lovers of poetry, and those searching for an understanding voice.

Thoughts of Sterling is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of

his social media platforms.

Instagram: thoughts_of_sterling

About the Author:

C.D. Carter as an author and poet who uses writing to find solace and comfort during tumultuous seasons of life. With poetry as his therapy, he experienced a catharsis during a dark period, giving him an emotional release that eventually became his fervent passion. Carter is a firm believer in the power of self-expression, and his hope is that his writings will inspire readers to paint their own lives as canvases where they can create the internal spaces they want to inhabit.

