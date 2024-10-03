Veeder-Root Expands Portfolio with High-Tech, Retailer-Driven Offerings

Simsbury, CT, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fuel management and environmental systems technology, introduced strategic initiatives designed around remote management and productivity. The following developments highlight the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers:

Veeder-Root Announces the First Application on the Hub – A cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates Gilbarco-Veeder Root, Veeder-Root, and Invenco devices into one unified platform. The Hub provides real-time connectivity and open APIs empowering device control and optimization with a simple, consistent customer experience for streamlined c-store management.

The Veeder-Root IoT application within the Hub provides:

Enhanced Alarm Management that remotely prioritizes and acts on alarms and warnings across the entire ATG network and connected devices. Predictive Maintenance anticipates equipment malfunctions and notifies user of potential end-of-life situations. ATG Network Management performs remote software upgrades and backups in addition to notifying users of configuration changes. Real-time Fuel Visibility monitors tank inventories at the network level and automates fuel deliveries. Real-time Data via APIs integrates ATG data with other back-office applications.



Veeder-Root Introduces the ATG Trade-Up Program – Upgrade to the TLS-450PLUS, TLS4, or TLS4B ATG through this program for both legacy Veeder-Root and competitive ATGs, which include credits and a warranty extension on all existing, connected probes, float kits, and sensors for one year*. These updated models offer benefits such as remote connectivity, enhanced security, lower total cost of ownership, and expanded capabilities. Reach out to your authorized Veeder-Root Distributor Partner to learn how you can utilize and save with the Veeder-Root ATG Trade-Up Program today.

Veeder-Root Unveils the Red Jacket® IQ2 Smart Controller – The Red Jacket IQ2 Smart Controller provides operators the ability to monitor and control a network of Submersible Turbine Pumps (STPs) to optimize pump capacity based on actual demand and real time STP diagnostics. This level of control, along with the Red Jacket reliability, ensures that operators can maximize site uptime and optimize fuel flow to customers across the broad range of daily demand. Additionally, the front panel access and full-text display of IQ2 separate it from the rest in terms of hassle-free installation and serviceability.

“We are excited to introduce these latest initiatives, designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive innovation in the industry,” said Alejandro Montoya, Vice President of Global Product - Environmental Systems of Veeder-Root. “These offerings reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge solutions that enhance user experience and create real value for our customers.”

Veeder-Root is exhibiting in booth C6625 at the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas from October 8-10. New to the NACS Show, an in-booth Speaker Series is taking place on Tuesday (10/8) and Wednesday (10/9). Topics include:

Mobility Ecosystem 4.0 hosted by Vontier’s President & CEO, Mark Morelli (Tuesday: 12:30 – 12:50 ) Unlocking the Value of Remote Management (Wednesday: 4:00 – 4:20)



Those attending the NACS Show are invited to join a happy hour hosted by equipment financing partner Patriot Capital. The event will be Tuesday evening from 4:30 – 5:30, and it will be a fantastic networking opportunity and a way to learn about the latest innovations from Veeder-Root.

About Veeder-Root:

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management and environmental solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market-leading products includes: Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket® submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, HydrX™ Fuel Conditioning System, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and are responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. To find out more about Veeder-Root, visit veeder.com.