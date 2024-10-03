Konica Minolta Supports Nation’s Heroes

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced activities the company engaged in last month to pay homage to our nation’s heroes.

On Monday, September 9, the company hosted the Patriots Pack as the group embarked on a 1,500-mile journey from New Jersey to Florida in honor of U.S. veterans. The Patriots Pack is a charity Harley riding group whose members are all office technology industry veterans. The group started riding together in 2013 when they participated in Rolling Thunder, raising funds for a local charity. The group has since ridden every year to raise funds for local charities as well as Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

This year’s ride kicked off at Konica Minolta’s U.S. Headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey. The company hosted a breakfast for riders, employees, members of the press and other invited guests, including members of WWP™. A live DJ energized the crowd while bagpipers played a moving rendition of Amazing Grace and other songs, evoking feelings of military pride among attendees.

As the first stop on their journey, Konica Minolta presented the Patriots Pack with a $5,000 donation to ignite their fundraising efforts, while also contributing $10,000 to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partner WWP in support of veterans.

“At Konica Minolta, honoring and supporting veterans and other military heroes—both within our organization and in the wider community—is deeply woven into the fabric of who we are,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “The Patriots Pack's kickoff event was a powerful reminder of the deep gratitude we owe to those who have sacrificed for our freedom.”

That same week, Konica Minolta activated event attendees at PRINTING United and Labelexpo Americas – as well as its corporate headquarters – to write the name of a first responder, active military member or veteran on a label and affix it to an American flag. For every name collected, the company pledged to donate $5 in support of two of its CSR partners, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and WWP. A total of $5,000 was raised through names collected and a company match for each.

“The support we receive from Konica Minolta helps Wounded Warrior Project honor and empower warriors in their communities,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, Vice President of Business Development, WWP. “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, warriors and their families never pay a penny for our programs and services.”

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifices of those that protect our community and country by providing mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans.

