geoLOGIC appoints Satvinder Flore as Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- geoLOGIC systems ltd. (geoLOGIC) announced today the appointment of Satvinder Flore as Chief Executive Officer and board member of geoLOGIC.



Flore is an experienced industry executive with an extensive background in leading businesses that provide advisory and technical services to the international energy, natural resources and industrial sectors. David Hood, geoLOGIC’s former CEO, has assumed the role of Chair of the company’s Board of Directors. Hood, who remains a significant shareholder, will continue to be involved in the company’s growth and strategic direction.

Over his 24-year career, Flore has held senior-level roles with leading multi-national companies in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia with a focus on executive management, strategy and development, operational planning and mergers & acquisitions. He is a widely networked member of the international energy community and has supported UK and Canadian government agencies in an advisory capacity on energy, trade and international investment. Most recently, Flore was Executive Vice President leading the energy, resources and industrial sectors for a major international professional services and technical consulting firm.

“Over the years, the dedicated team at geoLOGIC has excelled at providing the highest quality solutions backed by exceptional service for our steadily growing customer base,” said Hood. “Satvinder and I share a common vision for the future of geoLOGIC, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead our team to even greater success. I look forward to working with him to that end.”

Flore said: “It is an honour and privilege to be joining the excellent team at geoLOGIC, that has provided detailed intelligence and actionable insight to customers in the energy and resources sectors for over 40 years, underpinned by the most accurate data available.

“Under David’s leadership, the company has grown from a niche supplier to the Canadian upstream market to an international solutions provider. I am delighted to work with David in his new role as Chair, and excited to build on the strong foundations of the business to provide the unique suite of solutions and definitive insight our customers require to navigate the energy future.”

About geoLOGIC

geoLOGIC is a leading information services company driven by a mission to provide premium-quality data, software, analytics, news and actionable insights to the energy industry. The solutions we deliver empower our clients to make vital decisions that drive growth and efficiency, as well as reduce risk and maximize returns.

Founded in 1983, we’ve built our business around people: the clients we serve, the people we employ, and the communities in which we live and work. As we have grown, we have retained a laser-like focus on the customer experience. Our teams of analysts, engineers, geologists, journalists, data entry specialists, designers, developers, and managers are dedicated to acquiring, growing, improving, and delivering premium energy insight. geoLOGIC (www.geologic.com) is a portfolio company of BV Investment Partners (www.bvlp.com).

