Middlesex Water Named a Finalist in the PR Daily Awards

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related utility services, is pleased to announce it has been named a finalist in Ragan’s prestigious PR Daily Awards. The PR Daily Awards program is regarded as the communications industry’s most esteemed recognition platform, honoring the most impactful public relations, marketing, and social media campaigns across various sectors. Middlesex is being recognized in the Video: Single Use category for its employee onboarding video, which provides new employees with an engaging introduction to the Company’s culture, mission, vision and values, its commitment to service and safety, and sets the tone for an employee’s successful and impactful career in the water industry.



“This effort was a strategic collaboration between Communications and Human Resources, where our goal was to create a video that helps employees feel informed and supported and also helps them understand the important role they play in delivering an essential and life sustaining service,” said Bernadette Sohler, Middlesex Water Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “Being recognized by Ragan’s PR Daily Awards is a testament to strong cooperation among internal teams, creative and technical execution along with effective story telling. We’re delighted to be honored in this competitive field and thank everyone involved in this project,” she added.

Winners will be announced during the PR Daily Awards Luncheon, which will take place on December 11, 2024, at the City Winery in New York City. The event will gather top communications professionals to celebrate the accomplishments of the year’s finalists and winners. For more information on Ragan’s PR Daily Awards and to view the full list of finalists, visit: https://www.ragan.com/awards/events/pr-daily-awards-luncheon/

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure, and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth, and quality of life.

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training, and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions, and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

