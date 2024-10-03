Credit Acceptance Named One of America's Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces® by Newsweek

Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named to Newsweek’s annual America’s Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces® list. The Company has been ranked #10 after being named a Most Loved Workplace® in several other categories this year.



The Most Loved Workplaces® list reflects companies that prioritize employee loyalty and create workplaces that employees love. These traits are determined by identifying the companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model, based on a survey of more than 2.6 million employees.

“The Most Loved Workplaces® list spotlights team members’ feelings on their future at Credit Acceptance and how aligned their values are with those of the Company. These qualities are foundational to our respectful and collaborative workplace, and essential to our mission of making car ownership accessible to those who need it most,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer.

Credit Acceptance demonstrates these values in many ways. As part of our listening culture, we offer a remote-first environment and flexible scheduling that help team members balance their work and personal lives. We continually invest in our professional development and leadership programs and provide leaders with the tools to hone their skills and those of others. Additionally, we celebrate exceptional performance through programs that recognize employees at both the company and team levels.

The Company has been named a Most Loved Workplace® in several categories this year. The categories include Most Loved Company for Career Advancement, LGBTQ+, Parents and Caregivers, Volunteering, Women, Young Professionals, Wellness, and Veterans.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.