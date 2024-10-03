Lifecore Biomedical to Report Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Prior to Market Open on October 4, 2024

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Friday, October 4, 2024, prior to market open and will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of Lifecore’s senior management team will discuss financial results for the first quarter and review recent corporate developments.



To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the Investor Events & Presentations page of Lifecore’s website at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations.

