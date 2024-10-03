Helio Genomics Methylation Model Score for Early Cancer Detection Awarded as a Top Abstract for the 2024 San Antonio Liver Cancer Symposium

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Genomics (“Helio” or “the Company”), an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection, today announced that its abstract entitled “Cell-free DNA methylation biomarkers for evaluating prognosis and treatment response in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma”, was selected as one of the top three abstracts, and as a poster presentation, at the 2024 San Antonio Liver Cancer Symposium, to be held at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas from October 11–12, 2024. This study was conducted in collaboration with Ochsner Health.



Poster Details:

Poster Title:

Cell-free DNA methylation biomarkers for evaluating prognosis and treatment response in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma Authors:

Itai Pinkoviezky, David J. Taggart, Maxime A. Gallant, Allison J. Sorg, Curt C. Roberts, Dmitri Slinkov, Richard A. Van Etten, Kelley Nunez, Tyler Sandow, Ari J. Cohen, Paul Thevenot, Shivani Mahajan Abstract Number:

LC-207 Date & Time:

Friday, October 11, 2024 from 5:00–6:00pm CDT Top 3 Awards Ceremony Details: Date & Time:

Friday, October 11, 2024 from 1:30–2:15pm CDT Presenter: Dr. Shivani Mahajan, Head of Computational Science, Helio Genomics

A copy of the poster presentation will be available in the “Past Events” section on Helio’s website at https://heliogenomics.com/news-and-events after the conference has concluded.



Helio was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit our website at www.heliogenomics.com or www.linkedin.com/company/heliogenomics; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both locations.

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial stage, AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection. HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that evaluates cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns, serum protein markers, and demographic information for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). For more information, please visit us at www.heliogenomics.com.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com