Verano to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the market opens on Thursday, November 7, 2024.



A conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for November 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

Investors and participants can register in advance for the call by visiting: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I4391562816

After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in.

On November 7, 2024, the live webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/396945417

The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.verano.com .

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club ™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 14 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1,100,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

