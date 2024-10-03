TILT Holdings Announces Board Changes

Adam Draizin Steps Down;

TILT Veteran Marshall P. Horowitz Joins Board

PHOENIX, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that Adam Draizin has stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective October 1 and Marshall P. Horowitz was appointed to the Board effective October 2.

Mr. Horowitz previously served as the first General Counsel for TILT Holdings. Mr. Horowitz brings decades of global legal and transactional experience to this board position, representing noteholders of TILT Holdings.

“We’d like to thank Adam for his time and contributions while serving on the Board,” said Chief Executive Officer Tim Conder. “We are pleased that Marshall has agreed to return to TILT as a board member designated by the noteholders’ designee. We believe his breadth of knowledge will complement the Board as we continue to navigate the challenges facing the Company.”

For nearly 30 years, Mr. Horowitz has focused his practice on corporate legal and transactional work at national and international law firms and he has a depth of knowledge about TILT Holdings from his previous position as General Counsel. His practice has focused on serving as primary outside legal counsel to a broad array of companies and entrepreneurs across many industries. Over the years, Mr. Horowitz has practiced in New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 40 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

