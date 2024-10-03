Media Advisory: APEGA’s Rock & Fossil Clinic to welcome hundreds of families to the University of Alberta this Saturday

Edmonton, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is inviting media to attend the 31st annual Rock & Fossil Clinic at the University of Alberta on Saturday, October 5th.


Hundreds of families have registered to take part in hands-on learning experiences in geoscience, including exploring interactive exhibits, bringing in their own rock and fossil finds for identification by professional geoscientists, and touring the geoscience garden.

When:                 Saturday, October 5, 2024
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Note: Activities will be occurring throughout the day, and we anticipate 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as the best window for media interviews and opportunities.

      Where:                 Earth Sciences Building (ESB) and
Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science (CCIS)
The University of Alberta
11335 Saskatchewan Dr. NW
Edmonton, Alberta
Note: Media, please check in at the APEGA registration table located in the first-floor hallway of the Earth Sciences Building.

