Defiance ETFs, LLC announced today that the Board of Trustees of ETF Series Solutions has approved a one-for-eight (1-for-8) reverse split of the Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO)

Defiance ETF Name Ticker Reverse Split Ratio Old CUSIP New CUSIP Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF HDRO 1:8 26922B600 TBD



FAQs about Reverse Split

What is a reverse split of an ETF?

A reverse split of an ETF is a type of corporate action that reduces the number of outstanding shares of the ETF while proportionately increasing the ETF’s net asset value (“NAV”).

What is the timing and effective date of the reverse split?

The reverse split will become effective prior to market open on October 4, 2024. After this date, the ETF will trade at its adjusted post-split prices. The total market value of the ETF shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of this reverse split, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as discussed below.

Will a reverse split affect the value of a shareholder’s investment portfolio?

No, a reverse split does not alter the total value of a shareholder’s investment portfolio. Shareholders will receive new shares in proportion to their existing holdings.

Will the performance of the ETF be impacted by the reverse split?

The performance of the ETF is based on its underlying portfolio holdings and is not affected by the reverse split.

What are fractional shares?

Shareholders holding fractional shares as a result of the reverse split may receive cash in lieu of those fractional shares, which could be a taxable event.

Is shareholder approval required for a reverse split?

No.

Will a reverse split result in a ticker change?

No.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, fees, and other expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus or summary prospectus and other information about the Fund can be obtained by going to Defiance ETFs website www.defianceetfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested.

Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future investment results.

