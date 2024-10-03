Cheltenham, United Kingdom, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Atlas Foundation Announces Woya Digital as Official Marketing Partner

The Atlas Foundation, an international children’s charity dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged children through the power of rugby, is proud to announce digital marketing and SEO experts Woya Digital as its official marketing partner. This new collaboration aims to further enhance the foundation's ability to raise awareness, engage supporters, and expand its global impact.

Woya Digital, a leading UK-based digital marketing agency, brings a wealth of experience in driving effective marketing campaigns across a range of sectors including finance, healthcare and sports. Together, The Atlas Foundation and Woya Digital will work to amplify the charity’s mission, using rugby as a tool to unlock potential and provide opportunities for children in underserved communities worldwide.

Jason Leonard OBE, Altas Founder and Chairman, welcomed the partnership saying “Atlas is excited to partner with Woya Digital, in doing so, giving us the platform to expand our supporter network to make more people aware of the need to provide more opportunities for children worldwide to achieve their potential.”

Steve O’Brien, Managing Partner at Woya Digital, shared his excitement about the partnership, "The team is incredibly honoured to be named official marketing partner for The Atlas Foundation. At Woya, we believe that by harnessing the power of digital marketing you can create meaningful change. This partnership allows us to leverage our expertise to amplify the charity’s impactful work, using rugby as the facilitator to enable children worldwide to reach their full potential. We're committed to driving awareness, engagement, and support for their vital mission and we look forward to a long and positive collaboration."

Peter Scott, General Manager at The Atlas Foundation, welcomed Woya Digital to the team and commented, "We are thrilled to announce Woya Digital as our official marketing partner. Their commitment to helping us spread our message aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming children’s lives through rugby. We are confident that with their marketing expertise, we will be able to connect with even more supporters and empower children to achieve great things. We look forward to this exciting chapter for The Atlas Foundation."

The Atlas Foundation continues to work across the globe to provide opportunities, education, and resources to children in need. Through this new partnership, the foundation aims to grow its support network and maximise its fundraising and outreach to help more children realise their potential.

For more information, to get involved or to donate, please visit www.theatlascharity.org.

About The Atlas Foundation

Founded by rugby legend Jason Leonard OBE, The Atlas Foundation uses rugby as a tool to improve the lives of children in disadvantaged communities around the world. By partnering with local organisations, The Atlas Foundation provides educational, health, and social development opportunities to help children thrive.

About Woya Digital

Woya Digital is an SEO and digital marketing agency focused on delivering impactful online campaigns that drive growth for organisations, with a focus on finance, healthcare and the sports marketing sectors. Developing results-focused digital strategies created with a winning approach, Woya helps clients increase visibility, engagement, and results online.

---

Media Contact:

Caitlin Clark

Marketing and Communications Officer

The Atlas Foundation

+44 (0)207 043 2232



