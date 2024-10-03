Meet OnEquity: Official Sponsor of Forex Dubai Expo 2024

Victoria, Seychelles, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnEquity, a globally regulated online trading platform, is thrilled to announce its Diamond Sponsorship of the highly anticipated Forex Expo Dubai 2024. This prestigious event, set to take place October 7–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, offers a premier platform for financial industry professionals to network, explore cutting-edge innovations, and discuss the future of global trading.

As an Official Diamond Sponsor, OnEquity is excited to connect with industry experts while showcasing its latest trading solutions and innovative technologies designed to enhance trading success. The event will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with OnEquity’s top professionals and discover how the company continues to drive excellence in the financial markets.

The Forex Dubai Expo presents a valuable opportunity to build relationships with key players from around the globe. Participants can expect in-depth discussions about its advanced trading solutions, explore collaborative ventures, and gain insights into emerging market trends.

Attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings with OnEquity’s team during the event to discuss their trading needs and explore partnership opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned investor, an active trader, or a potential business partner, OnEquity welcomes the chance to explore collaborations that can shape the future of trading.

Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to connect with OnEquity at Forex Expo Dubai 2024. Meet our team at Booth #125 and explore how OnEquity is transforming the trading landscape. We look forward to engaging with all attendees and sharing our vision for the future of finance. For more information about our participation, visit here.

About OnEquity

OnEquity is a globally regulated online trading platform providing access to a diverse range of financial markets. Licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa (registration number 2021/321834/07, license No. 53187) and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles (number SD154), OnEquity adheres to stringent financial regulations to ensure client protection.

Specializing in Forex and CFDs, OnEquity offers a comprehensive portfolio including Forex, Commodities, Energies, Indices, Stock CFDs, and Crypto CFDs. Traders benefit from competitive conditions such as zero-commission on Plus accounts, no deposit or withdrawal fees, and variable spreads starting as low as 0.0 pips on the EUR/USD, allowing them to capitalize on market opportunities.

Leverage up to 1:1000 provides flexibility, while the robust trading infrastructure, hosted in Equinix data centers, guarantees optimal performance and reliability. OnEquity supports MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, complemented by a PAMM service for managed accounts.

Committed to trader success, OnEquity delivers in-depth market analysis, educational resources, and exceptional support. By prioritizing client satisfaction and maintaining segregated client funds, OnEquity fosters a secure and transparent trading environment.

For more information about OnEquity, please visit https://onequity.com.

For insights into our customer satisfaction, check out our Trustpilot reviews at https://www.trustpilot.com/review/onequity.com.

Event Details: Diamond Sponsor - Forex Dubai Expo 2024

Dates: October 7 & 8, 2024

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE

Booth: #125

For more information about OnEquity’s participation, visit the link below and follow us on social media: https://lp.onequity.com/diamond-sponsor-forex-expo-dubai-2024

Contact:

OnEquity

Email: support@onequity.com

Victoria, Seychelles

Disclaimer: Risk Warning: Products are leveraged and carry a high level of risk, which can result in the loss of your entire capital. Such products may not be suitable for all investors. It is crucial to fully understand the risks involved. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any by the news distributor. The content should not be relied upon for making any investment or trading decisions. We, the distribution company, its employees, and its affiliates, are not registered investment advisors. Please consult your professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Check the website for more details.https://onequity.com